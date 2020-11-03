 Skip to main content
ESPN’s Booker T. Washington-Bixby football showdown remains ‘a go’ for Thursday night

ESPN’s Booker T. Washington-Bixby football showdown remains ‘a go’ for Thursday night

BIXBY FOOTBALL

In an ESPN-televised game scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Braylin Presley and the defending Class 6AII champion Bixby Spartans host Booker T. Washington. The Spartans have a 32-game win streak.

 Tulsa World file

While Bixby High School was closed on Tuesday, there is no disruption in a scheduled football showdown matching the Spartans and Booker T. Washington.

As the Class 6AII top-ranked Spartans practiced on Tuesday afternoon, members of a production crew were preparing for the 7 p.m. Thursday telecast on ESPN.

Defending state champion Bixby is 7-0 overall, 4-1 in District 6AII-2 and has a 32-game win streak. The Booker T. Washington records are 6-2 and 4-1.

Bixby High School was closed on Tuesday because of a COVID-19 situation that involves members of the school district’s transportation staff. As several bus drivers are in quarantine, Superintendent Rob Miller announced that there would be no school on Tuesday.

School is back in session on Wednesday, Bixby athletic director Jay Bittle reports, and “everything is a go” for a high-profile football game on Thursday.

“The ESPN people have been here since early this morning,” Bittle said. “When I got back to the campus after voting, they were here.

“It’s just another day at the office for these people, but it looks like such a huge production to me. So many people and so much equipment. It should be a great game.”

A tower of temporary lighting will elevate Spartan Stadium to a level of brightness required for television.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 5,800. For the Thursday game and in consideration of distancing, Bittle reported, attendance is limited to no more than 1,500 spectators. The majority of the tickets already have been distributed to Bixby students, staff members and the family members of Spartan players. The Booker T. Washington athletic department was given 200 tickets.

There are no paper tickets. The process is exclusively digital. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Bittle says, “a few hundred” tickets became available for online purchase at GoFan.co. Tickets are priced at $10 “plus a convenience fee,” he said.

Up next

Bixby vs. Booker T. Washington

7 p.m. Thursday

ESPN

