ESPN’s Booker T. Washington-Bixby football showdown remains ‘a go’ for Thursday night

While Bixby High School was closed on Tuesday, there is no disruption in a scheduled football showdown matching the Spartans and Booker T. Washington.

As the Class 6AII top-ranked Spartans practiced on Tuesday afternoon, members of a production crew were preparing for the 7 p.m. Thursday telecast on ESPN.

Defending state champion Bixby is 7-0 overall, 4-1 in District 6AII-2 and has a 32-game win streak. The Booker T. Washington records are 6-2 and 4-1.

Bixby High School was closed on Tuesday because of a COVID-19 situation that involves members of the school district’s transportation staff. As several bus drivers are in quarantine, Superintendent Rob Miller announced that there would be no school on Tuesday.

School is back in session on Wednesday, Bixby athletic director Jay Bittle reports, and “everything is a go” for a high-profile football game on Thursday.

“The ESPN people have been here since early this morning,” Bittle said. “When I got back to the campus after voting, they were here.

“It’s just another day at the office for these people, but it looks like such a huge production to me. So many people and so much equipment. It should be a great game.”