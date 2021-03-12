Edmond Memorial, Del City advance to 6A boys final

SKIATOOK — Edmond Memorial coach Shane Cowherd became a bit emotional a few moments after his team’s 55-42 victory over Edmond North in the Class 6A semifinals Friday night at Brooks Walton Activity Center

Cowherd flashed back to being in Tulsa’s Memorial Veterans Arena parking lot last year with his players when the tournament was called off a couple hours before tip-off because of COVID-19 concerns.

“I have a group of seniors up there (in the stands) from last year who are living through these guys,” Cowherd said. “Just the fact these kids are getting the opportunity to play in the state championship. I’m real excited they have gotten that opportunity.”

Top-ranked Edmond Memorial (17-1) will face No. 2 Del City (21-4) in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mabee Center. Keyondre Young scored 24 to lead Del City past Putnam North 55-44 in the other semifinal.

Edmond Memorial will be playing for its first state title since 2013 while Del City hasn’t won the gold ball since 1980. Del City lost to Tulsa Memorial in the 5A state final in 2019.

Virginia Tech signee Sean Pedulla sparked Memorial’s victory with 17 points, including nine in the first quarter that helped set the tone.