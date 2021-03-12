Edmond Memorial, Del City advance to 6A boys final

SKIATOOK — Edmond Memorial coach Shane Cowherd became a bit emotional a few moments after his team’s 55-42 victory over Edmond North in the Class 6A semifinals Friday night at Brooks Walton Activity Center
Cowherd flashed back to being in Tulsa’s Memorial Veterans Arena parking lot last year with his players when the tournament was called off a couple hours before tip-off because of COVID-19 concerns.
“I have a group of seniors up there (in the stands) from last year who are living through these guys,” Cowherd said. “Just the fact these kids are getting the opportunity to play in the state championship. I’m real excited they have gotten that opportunity.”
Top-ranked Edmond Memorial (17-1) will face No. 2 Del City (21-4) in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mabee Center. Keyondre Young scored 24 to lead Del City past Putnam North 55-44 in the other semifinal.
Edmond Memorial will be playing for its first state title since 2013 while Del City hasn’t won the gold ball since 1980. Del City lost to Tulsa Memorial in the 5A state final in 2019.
Virginia Tech signee Sean Pedulla sparked Memorial’s victory with 17 points, including nine in the first quarter that helped set the tone.
Gabe Seat had three of his four 3s in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs break away en route to a 30-16 halftime lead.
“Gabe Seat was huge in that quarter,” Cowherd said.
Dalante Shannon paced North (19-5) with 11 points.
The Bulldogs never let the Huskies get back in serious striking range down the stretch.
“Everything is business,” Cowherd said about the tournament. “We’ve never stayed at a hotel, we always drive back and forth. We always want to treat it like any other road game. That mentality has served us well. Our guys are very level-headed, you don’t see us getting too high and you very rarely see us getting too low.”
Del City 55, Putnam North 44
Young, a Valparaiso signee, scored nine points in the fourth quarter after the Eagles’ lead was only 36-35. Young then scored the Eagles’ next six points, including a trey with 3:25 left that made it 42-37 and the Panthers never got any closer.
Jeff Nwankwo scored 19 and Josh Nwankwo 18 for Putnam North (13-4). Jeff Nwankwo scored 17 points in the second half.
Edmond Memorial 55,
Edmond North 42
Memorial 13 17 13 12 — 55
North 10 6 18 8 — 42
Edmond Memorial (17-1): Pedulla 17, J.Seat 13, G.Seat 12, Mazza 3, Toliver 3, Cain 2, Hjelmlstad 3, Spotwood 2.
Edmond North (19-5): Shannon 11, Price 9, Walker 6, Aghasedo 5, Warlick 4, Wilson 3, Lee 2, Strong 2.
Del City 55, Putnam North 44
Putnam North 4 11 17 12 — 44
Del City 9 10 16 20 — 55
Putnam North (13-4): Jeff Nwankwo 19, Josh Nwankwo 18, Johnson 5, Hunt 2.
Del City (21-4): Young 24, McMorris 12, Davis 10, McCalister 5, Foreman 2, Garrison 2.