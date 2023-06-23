Seventeen months ago, Luke Parish went in a span of seven days from leading Edison to victory on the basketball court to being in a hospital battling a life-threatening infection.

"I remember thinking he might not ever play again," said his father and coach, Michael Parish.

Soon after being released from the hospital, Luke vowed that he would "come back with a vengeance next year."

Luke Parish fulfilled that vow as he enjoyed success in four sports — football, basketball, golf and high jump. On next Thursday night, he will be honored as the Comeback Athlete of the Year at the seventh annual All-World Awards, sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cox Business Convention Center. Tickets are available at allworldwards.com. The best area high school athletes from the past year will be honored at the banquet.

For Luke, there never was any doubt he was going to be back playing for Edison's athletic teams in his senior year.

"I knew immediately, it wasn't going to stop me," Luke said. "I'm a competitor, I wanted to get back to be the same person, to get back because they lost a teammate. I had to get back to them, also for my family, myself, I needed to get back for a lot of reasons.

"There was a lot of rehab, things to do to get myself back and ready to get back to perform. All football season I would run 1-2 miles every morning before school to get extra work in."

The Parishes recently experienced flashbacks to the scary moments from early 2022 as Michael's father underwent successful open-heart surgery last month.

"My dad was in a room just two rooms down from where Luke was and the nurses Luke had were taking care of my dad," Michael said. "They remembered Luke and the whole story. I have gotten a real dive back into those emotions all over again and remember how sick Luke was, how weak he was, and I was wanting him to get healthy again, get his weight and strength back."

Luke didn't know it at the time, but he had been playing with one functioning lung for two months before entering the hospital. He had been having back pains, but thought those were basketball related. X-rays didn’t show anything wrong with his back, but a MRI discovered a mass in his chest. A buildup of fluid from an infection caused Luke’s right lung to collapse. He had empyema — a rare condition for a teen-ager. After two surgeries, he was on the way to recovery.

Luke has tried to make the most of that experience, including sharing that to boost his grandfather.

"I'm glad it happened to me and I was the person to be put in that position because I feel like I've got a lot of fight in myself," Luke said. "When I saw him, he said, 'You have some experience in this,' and I told him, `You're handling it a lot better than I did.'"

When Luke was in the hospital, the cause of the infection was a mystery to the Parishes, but time has given them some clarity.

"I really learned things you do outside of sports can affect your sports career and how it plays out," Luke said. "I wasn't making great decisions off the court and it affected my play on the court because I wasn't able to play.

"I was vaping, that didn't help."

Although there is no conclusive evidence to link vaping with empyema, there have been medical studies that show there's a higher incidence of empyema, especially with teen-agers, when vaping is involved. Luke had been vaping for a while.

"I had pneumonia, when I was vaping nicotine I couldn't fight off infection," Luke said. "I feel like if I hadn't been vaping I would have been able to fight it off and wouldn't be in that position."

Luke would like to see more education about the dangers of vaping, a habit that he has seen growing in his age group.

"Vaping is just not worth it, it feels nice, but the long-term risks or not worth the short-term benefits," he said. "It's something to look cool, but it's not."

Luke's athletic comeback began with golf at the end of his junior year. Last fall as a quarterback, he received All-World honorable mention status as he set Edison season passing records for yards and touchdowns.

In basketball, he was an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State guard and All-World second team selection, a four-year starter, who helped lead Edison to a 5A state tournament berth. In golf, he qualified for the state tournament and received All-World honorable mention status. He also competed for the track team in the high jump.

His athletic year came full circle when he played in the Pawnee Bill All-Star Football Game on June 2 and passed for the winning points in the last seconds just as he did during the regular season against Pryor last October.

His father saw Luke mature a lot during the past year.

"He put all other habits aside and really focused in day to day on his tasks," Michael Parish said. "I thought he really did a great job of that, his ability to compartmentalize like that, when football was over he went straight into basketball, he was all in, and when basketball ended he went to golf. He was getting up in the morning hitting golf balls before school, and he was high jumping.

"I was so proud of not the success, that wasn't what got my respect, what got my respect was watching him get up in the mornings and grind, and then having bad days and still grinding. That to me was the reward as a father, he was becoming a man."

Luke is still undecided on his college destination, but it will likely include basketball.

"I know he'll be successful on whatever he zeroes in on what he wants to do," Michael said. "I have seen his work ethic and I know regardless he will be successful."

For Michael Parish, last season was his 20th and last at Edison, where he left as the Eagles' all-time wins leader. He is now East Central's boys basketball coach.

"I've had a great ride and it's been great to have my son be a part of it," Michael said. "I don't know if it can get any better than what we had last year."

Their last game was at the state tournament. In Luke's freshman year, Edison also qualified for state, but the tournament was canceled due to COVID.

After battling empyema, Luke is thankful that he is healthy and had a strong finish to his high school career.

"I think I had a pretty good senior year and happy the way it turned out," he said. "You take the punch and keep it going."

