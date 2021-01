East Central's Makayla Washington is latest girls basketball player of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Makayla Washington • East Central • 5-5 • Jr.

Exploded for 49 points in her second varsity game, a 58-54 win over Nathan Hale. Scored nine points over the final 3:32, after the third of the Cards' six available players fouled out, forcing them to finish the game playing three against five. The left-handed guard went 19-for-25 from the field with five 3-pointers and 6-for-13 from the foul line.