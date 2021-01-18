 Skip to main content
East Central's Makayla Washington is latest girls basketball player of the week

East Central's Makayla Washington is latest girls basketball player of the week

 Mike Brown

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Makayla Washington • East Central • 5-5 • Jr.

Exploded for 49 points in her second varsity game, a 58-54 win over Nathan Hale. Scored nine points over the final 3:32, after the third of the Cards' six available players fouled out, forcing them to finish the game playing three against five. The left-handed guard went 19-for-25 from the field with five 3-pointers and 6-for-13 from the foul line.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

