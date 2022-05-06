East Central boys end Bishop Kelley soccer dynasty in PKs

It was bound to come to an end at some point.

Luis Orozco connected on the final penalty kick to lift East Central to a 3-2 upset victory over Bishop Kelley on Friday night in their quarterfinal playoff matchup, ending Kelley’s bid for its fifth straight Class 5A state championship.

Angel Dimas and Gerson Arita scored during the game for East Central (12-2), which had lost in the state final to Kelley in 2017 and 2018, and then in the state quarterfinals in 2019. The Cardinals have now won four games in a row and 12 of their past 13, including a 1-0 victory over Memorial on Tuesday in the first round. Goalkeeper Jonathan Rosas was solid, making 12 saves, including several difficult ones.

East Central now advances to the state semifinals next Tuesday and will face the winner of the game between Lawton Eisenhower and OKC Southeast.

“It’s like getting a monkey off my back,” said Cardinals coach Connor Whitham. “We lost to them in two state championship games, we lost to them in the quarterfinals and they’re the champs, so for me, it feels good.”

Lukas Gartzke and Will Applegate scored during the run of play for Kelley (10-6), which advanced by defeating Glenpool 6-0 in the first round on Tuesday and had won 10 straight matches, having outscored those opponents 48-4. The loss for the Comets snapped a 17-game game playoff winning streak dating back to the start of their dynasty in 2017.

Despite holding a 14-3 advantage in shots goal and controlling the play for the majority of the contest, the Comets had difficulty finishing, and that subjected them to the randomness of penalty kicks.

“It had to end sometime,” said disappointed Kelley coach Phil Barkley. “We blew our opportunities. We should have won that game handily, but props to them. We dominated but they hung in. We didn’t score, and that’s what you got to do. PKs, we’re terrible at, I’ll be honest.

"I have a lot of respect for their program. We’ve beaten them many times, so I’m good with that. It hurts. I feel bad for my seniors, because if we play like we’re capable of, we’ll beat anybody, and we didn’t do it tonight.”

East Central won the shootout 4-3, with Orozco stepping to the dot for the decisive strike, as he fired a shot low to the right side while Kelley goalkeeper K.J. Masso dove left.

“Luis does a lot of really good stuff for us and he said he wanted to shoot fifth,” Whitham said. “I had the list out and he was going to shoot second, and he said, ‘I would like to shoot fifth,’ so we actually moved him. And I had all the confidence in him in the world.”

Both of East Central’s goals came off of free kicks from prime spots, including Arita’s blast from 30 yards out just inside the left goalpost, past the diving Masso to snap a 1-1 tie with 13:04 remaining.

It appeared that might be the game-winning goal, but Kelley poured on the pressure and got the equalizer with 5:32 left on Applegate’s goal.

The Comets continued to press for another one and almost won it with about 20 seconds remaining in regulation, when Ryder Drummond’s header from 12 yards out almost bounced in but was cleared off the goal line just in time by East Central’s defense.

Kelley controlled most of the action in the two overtime periods, especially toward the end of the second OT, when Erick Bueno just missed on two prime opportunities, firing a 10-yard shot just over the crossbar with 3:01 left and then a 5-yard shot just wide of the right post with 1:52 to go. That set the stage for the shootout.

“I really felt like the flow was coming,” Barkley said. “I really felt like we were going to score and win, but it just wasn’t in the cards tonight.”

EAST CENTRAL 3, BISHOP KELLEY 2 (PK)

East Central;1;1;0;0;4;--;3

Bishop Kelley;1;1;0;0;3;--;2

Goals: EC, Dimas, Arita; BK, L. Gartzke (Rury), Applegate (Adams). Saves: EC, Rosas 12; BK, Masso 1.