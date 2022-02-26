Dynasties continue at wrestling state championships: Collinsville, Tuttle, Stillwater heading towards titles

OKLAHOMA CITY — It looks like this is the age of high school wrestling dynasties.
Two are basically assured of extending championship streaks as the high school state wrestling tournament entered its final round Saturday night at Jim Norick Arena at State Fair Park, and two more appear to be well on the way to further establishing themselves as dominant forces.
In a remarkable afternoon session, Collinsville advanced all nine of its semifinalists into the final round, giving the Cardinals an overwhelming lead in the Class 5A standings and leaving them on the verge of claiming their fifth consecutive state championship and 11th in the past 12 years.
Collinsville entered the final round with 150 points, with second-place Guthrie at 76.
“We’re wrestling outstanding right now,” said coach Weston Harding. “Basically all the kids are together, they’re rooting for each other. They want to win for each other. And when you have a team like that, nobody wants to get beat, they don’t want to be the only one to lose and they’re showing a lot of heart.”
Canon Acklin started off the day with a 16-1 technical fall victory at 106 pounds and Gerald Harris followed with a pin at 113, as Collinsville ended up with four of its nine semifinal triumphs by fall, with two more by technical fall, giving the team additional bonus points.
Junior Cole Brooks won his bout at 145 pounds with a pin in 1:12, and he was enjoying the chance to win his second individual state title after he lost in the final as a freshman (he won last year at 126).
“This one means a lot, because freshman year I was at 145 and I didn’t even win it,” he said. “So it’s good to come back at 145 and be in the finals.”
Brooks agrees that team togetherness has played a role in the Cardinals’ success, noting that many of them have grown up wrestling together.
“We really just bring the kids up starting from the beginning,” Brooks said. “We have a good youth program, we bring them up and they just keep getting better and better. So many tough guys on the same team, they just make each other better. We get to know how to push each other.”
In Class 4A, the perpetual dynasty that is Tuttle remains in full effect, as the Tigers went 11-1 in the semifinal round, building up a huge lead in the team standings. Tuttle amassed 184 points going into the final session, well ahead of runner-up Skiatook with 66. Tuttle is about to claim its 14th consecutive state championship.
And in Class 6A, Stillwater was well on its way to its second straight state triumph. With seven wrestlers advancing to the final round, the Pioneers had compiled 138 points, holding a comfortable margin over second-place Edmond North with 114.5.
The Pioneers went 2-4 in the consolation semifinal round, and Edmond North closed the gap a little bit by placing five wrestlers into the finals and four more into consolation finals, giving each team nine opportunities to add more points in the final session.
There were three weight brackets where Stillwater and Edmond North faced each other in the final matchup.
“Pretty disappointing after this last consolation round,” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “We’ve got to be tougher and that’s something that’s part of my job to develop these younger guys, bring them up, but we were led from the front by our horses that made the finals. Really wrestling well, and a lot of those weight classes are going to have tough matches tonight, so we’ll get some rest and bring good effort.”
The closest team battle was in Class 3A, where defending state champion Marlow headed into the final round clinging to a two-point edge over second-place Blackwell, 113-111, with Jay holding third with 96.
State Wrestling Tournament
Class 6A
Semifinals
106: Forbes (Broken Arrow) dec. Wright (Yukon), 3-2; Ch. Kiser (Ponca City) m.d. Thomas (Stillwater), 8-0; 113: Donnell (Piedmont) dec. Miller (Westmoore), 7-2; C. Belford (Edmond North) p. Douglas (Mustang), 1:59; 120: Hollingsworth (Edmond North) dec. Witcraft (Broken Arrow), 5-2; Smith (Stillwater) dec. Chastain (Mustang), 5-1; 126: Giddens-Buttram (Bixby) dec. McCain (Edmond Memorial), 5-4; C. Hughes (Stillwater) p. B. Belford (Edmond North), 1:57; 132: McComas (Stillwater) dec. Alexander (Owasso), 7-3; Blankenship (Bixby) p. Holman (Choctaw), 1:24; 138: Muse (Choctaw) dec. Sommer (Stillwater), 5-2; Roller (Bixby) dec. Routledge (Edmond North), 1-0; 145: Schneider (Edmond North) dec. Smith (Sand Springs), 7-4; Lockett (Stillwater) dec. Powell (Yukon), 9-2; 152: Cullors (Broken Arrow) m.d. West (Mustang), 13-2; Voinovich (Stillwater) dec. McCollom (Edmond North), 7-3; 160: Ferrari (Stillwater) dec. Wiley (Mustang), 3-2; Williams (Owasso) p. Goodman (Sand Springs), 1:03; 170: Randall (Edmond North) m.d. Wilson (Stillwater), 11-2; B. Mower (Edmond Memorial) p. Wilson (Yukon), 5:16; 182: Heeg (Edmond Memorial) m.d. Roland (Ponca City), 12-2; Williams (Edmond North) dec. Thomas (Moore), 12-6; 195: Cordy (Edmond Memorial) dec. Johnson (Stillwater), 5-2; Robb (Bixby) dec. Martin (Westmoore), 9-5; 220: Hynes (Broken Arrow) dec. Ramirez (Piedmond), 7-1; D. Hughes (Stillwater) dec. Monroe (Choctaw), 4-2; 285: Rowland (Mustang) p. Sexton (Edmond Deer Creek), 3:44; Rich (Owasso) inj. Parks (Yukon), 1:14;
Class 5A
Semifinals
106: Peach (Pryor) dec. Jackson (Elgin), 9-2; C. Acklin (Collinsville) t.f. Ca. Peper (Sapulpa), 4:00, 16-1; 113: Crawford (Lawton Eisenhower) p. Logue (Grove), 4:20; Harris (Collinsville) p. Orr (Adrmore), 1:07; 120: Kirk (Guthrie) p. Sanders (Altus), 1:17; Gates (Collinsville) dec. Hutchison (McAlester), 12-8; 126: Miller (Midwest City Carl Albert) p. Taylor (Shawnee), 5:44; Henslick (Collinsville) dec. Wallace (Lawton MacArthur), 3-2; 132: Heger (El Reno) dec. Brown (Midwest City), 5-0; Gober (MWC Carl Albert) p. Peterson (Sapulpa), 3:32; 138: Hall (Guthrie) dec. Paoli (Lawton Eisenhower), 9-2; Martinez (Duncan) dec. Edwards (Glenpool), 7-3; 145: Ivy (Ada) p. Griffin (El Reno), 2:53; Brooks (Collinsville) p. Carey (Guthrie), 1:12; 152: Shultz (Claremore) dec. Chavez (Lawton MacArthur), 2-0; Steed (Collinsville) p. Kidd (Coweta), 1:41; 160: N. Sutterfield (MWC Carl Albert) p. Co. Peper (Sapulpa), 1:19; D. Acklin (Collinsville) t.f. Czelusta (Altus), 3:12, 15-0; 170: Hicks (Durant) p. Spence (McAlester), 0:42; Lund (Glenpool) p. Mason (Edison), 1:31; 182: Seago (Collinsville) p. Hicks (El Reno), 5:57; Wells (Glenpool) dec. Henry (Lawton MacArthur), 7-1; 195: Felts (Pryor) tb-1 Anderson (Shawnee), 2-1; Gilkey (Collinsville) dec. Madison (Guthrie), 6-2; 220: Simpson (Guthrie) p. Williams (Elgin), 1:20; DiCarlo (Pryor) tb-1 Johnson (Edison), 5-4; 285: Hitt (Elgin) p. Lindsey (Del City), 0:43; Phillips (Coweta) p. Johnston (Grove), 0:51;
Class 4A
Semifinals
106: Bratt (Chickasha) dec. Brown (Wagoner), 4-1; Russell (Harrah) dec. Park (OKC Heritage Hall); 113: Clevenger (Catoosa) dec. Sanders (Blanchard), 3-2; Walden (Fort Gibson) p. K. Kraft (Bridge Creek), 4:00; 120: Potts (Tuttle) p. Hernandez (Cushing), 2:48; Salt (Oologah) dec. Carlisle (Catoosa), 7-4; 126: Gee (Skiatook) dec. Head (Tuttle), 7-5; Caviness (Stilwell) dec. Zugelder (Catoosa), 10-5; 132: Hickman (Tuttle) p. Johnson (Fort Gibson), 5:28; Jernegan (Skiatook) dec. Smith (Bridge Creek), 2-1; 138: Golowenski (Tuttle) sv-1 West (Fort Gibson), 5-3; Simpson (Cushing) dec. D. Park (OKC Heritage Hall), 3-2; 145: Davis (Tuttle) p. Long (Skiatook), 4:22; Sheets (Stilwell) p. Mahaney (Fort Gibson), 2:54; 152: Evans (OKC Heritage Hall) dec. Edwards (Fort Gibson), 7-4; Brown (Tuttle) p. Sterling (Wagoner), 1:43; 160: Beloncik (OKC Heritage Hall) dec. Bean (Bridge Creek), 4-2; Teague (Tuttle) m.d. Charboneau (Wagoner), 9-1; 170: Waitman (Tuttle) p. Logan (McLain), 3:08; Bennett (Clinton) dec. Smith (Cache), 10-6; 182: Allen (OKC Heritage Hall) m.d. McFee (Perkins-Tryon), 11-2; Schmidt (Tuttle) m.d. Brown (Stilwell), 12-2; 195: Powell (Bridge Creek) p. Hudgens (Sallisaw), 3:45; Garcia (Wagoner) dec. Brooks (Poteau), 5-3; 220: Terry (Tuttle) p. Freeborn (Weatherford), 2:47; Wilson (Catoosa) m.d. Nix (Bridge Creek), 14-5; 285: Andrews (Tuttle) m.d. Grazier (Oologah), 9-0; Easky (Skiatook) p. Portillo (Newcastle), 4:24;
Class 3A
Semifinals
106: Allen (Pawnee) p. Wolfe (Blackwell), 0:41; Donley (Vinita) dec. Kizarr (Marlow), 4-1; 113: Bateman (Marlow) p. Stock (Salina), 5:37; Collett (Checotah) m.d. Godbehere (Blackwell), 12-2; 120: A. O’Dell (Blackwell) dec. Knox (Marlow), 5-1; Walker (Jay) p. Graham (Sulphur), 4:51; 126: Fitzpatrick (Salina) p. Mittasch (Pawnee), 2:29; M. Velasquez (Cascia Hall) dec. Ailey (Blackwell), 7-6; 132: Dawson (Marlow) dec. K. O’Dell (Blackwell), 6-0; C. Velasquez (Cascia Hall) dec. Morgan (Vinita), 5-4; 138: Gilbert (Marlow) m.d. Yates (Comanche), 9-0; Benham (Sperry) dec. Newcomb (Jay), 9-2; 145: Rich (Marlow) tb-1 Flores (Inola), 3-2; Montgomery (Salina) dec. Mayfield (Warner), 6-0; 152: Osgood (Blackwell) dec. Soctt (Marlow), 5-3; Henson (Vinita) dec. Oliver (Comanche), 3-0; 160: Davis (Perry) m.d. E. Tecson (Cascia Hall), 8-0; Wright (Morris) dec. C. Davis (Marlow), 9-2; 170: Owen (Perry) dec. Graham (Christian Heritage), 7-3; Wilkins (Salina) dec. Van Buskirk (Comanche), 9-3; 182: Murray (Jay) p. Roberts (Oklahoma Christian School), 0:52; Eschenheim (Cascia Hall) dec. Mora (Blackwell), 6-0; 195: Goff (Blackwell) m.d. Lytal (Hinton), 10-2; Barrett (Inola) dec. Wildcat (Pawnee), 5-2; 220: Wilson (Marlow) p. Gourley (Little Axe), 0:33; Johnson (Plainview) dec. Looper (Blackwell), 3-2; 285: Ju. Gilliam (Plainview) dec. Brown (Tonkawa), 2-0; Williamson (Jay) p. Marshall (Checotah), 5:55;
Girls
Semifinals
100: Johnson (Poteau) dec. Jones (Skiatook), 7-1; Roller (Bixby) dec. Polk (Durant), 4-0; 107: Hand (Choctaw) dec. Sessions (Purcell), 4-2; Stringer (Moore) dec. Coronado (Altus), 6-4; 114: Williams (Edmond North) p. Osteen (Moore), 2:28; Jansing (Norman North) dec. Webb (Sulphur), 1-0; 120: Kh. Kirk (Guthrie) p. Johnson (Watonga), 1:46; Alburg (Union) p. Freeman (Bristow), 4:22; 126: VanTassel (Hinton) p. Edison (Glenpool), 2:59; Richey (Vian) dec. Kemp (Moore), 7-0; 132: Smith (Westmoore) m.d. Franco-Shrum (Jay), 15-3; Markwardt (Will Rogers) p. Grate (Southmoore), 4:35; 138: Shoemate (Noble) p. Fisher (Tuttle), 1:23; Hunt (Vian) p. Mullendore (Little Axe), 5:08; 145: Cayard (Mustang) p. Watson (Elgin), 2:28; E. Thompson (Bixby) dec. Noel (Yukon), 3-0; 152: G. Thompson (Bixby) dec. Koen (Comanche), 2-0; Mullins (Fort Gibson) p. Davis (Yukon), 1:25; 165: Veloz (Elgin) p. Shelton (Cache), 1:31; Milligan (Owasso), 2:21; 185: Turner (Lexington) p. Maldanado Gamas (Putnam City), 3:26; Hayden (Union) p. Soliz (Moore), 2:35; 235: Cathey (Broken Arrow) p. Lindsey (Norman), 5:54; Smith (Union) p. Hurd (Del City), 5:23;