Dynasties continue at wrestling state championships: Collinsville, Tuttle, Stillwater heading towards titles

Junior Cole Brooks won his bout at 145 pounds with a pin in 1:12, and he was enjoying the chance to win his second individual state title after he lost in the final as a freshman (he won last year at 126).

“This one means a lot, because freshman year I was at 145 and I didn’t even win it,” he said. “So it’s good to come back at 145 and be in the finals.”

Brooks agrees that team togetherness has played a role in the Cardinals’ success, noting that many of them have grown up wrestling together.

“We really just bring the kids up starting from the beginning,” Brooks said. “We have a good youth program, we bring them up and they just keep getting better and better. So many tough guys on the same team, they just make each other better. We get to know how to push each other.”

In Class 4A, the perpetual dynasty that is Tuttle remains in full effect, as the Tigers went 11-1 in the semifinal round, building up a huge lead in the team standings. Tuttle amassed 184 points going into the final session, well ahead of runner-up Skiatook with 66. Tuttle is about to claim its 14th consecutive state championship.