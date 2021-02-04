 Skip to main content
Dual state wrestling fields finalized; Bixby, BA, Union, Skiatook, Collinsville among area qualifiers
Skiatook’s Josh Taylor (right) defeated Collinsville’s Drake Acklin 3-2 in last year's 5A dual state tournament at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Qualifiers are set for this year's championships, March 12-13 in the same venue. DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER/for the Tulsa World

The dual state wrestling tournaments are five weeks away, but the fields have been set in all four classifications.

Ponca City nailed down the final 6A berth last week with a 37-33 win over Sand Springs. The Wildcats received a key pin from Cam Kiser at 120 and the deciding win from his freshman twin, Chris Kiser, at 106.

Bixby upset Stillwater 33-32 on Jan. 12 for the District 6A-8 title and will make its first tournament appearance in 11 years.

Joining the Spartans and Wildcats in the 6A field are Broken Arrow and Mustang, last year’s champ and runner-up, respectively, along with Union, Edmond North, Choctaw and Yukon.

Skiatook and Collinsville, champion and runner-up in last year's 5A tournament, will  be joined in this year's field by Glenpool, Coweta, Duncan, Piedmont, Guthrie and El Reno.

Qualifiers in 4A (in order of rankings) are defending champion Tuttle, Cushing, Wagoner, Blanchard, Fort Gibson, Weatherford, Elgin and Bristow.

Qualifiers in 3A (in order of rankings) are defending champion Comanche, Marlow, Jay, Bridge Creek, Blackwell, Vinita, Perry and Sperry.

The tournaments are March 12 (5A, 4A) and March 13 (6A, 3A) at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.

— Mike Brown, Tulsa World

Photos and videos: National Signing Day at Jenks, Holland Hall, Wagoner, Owasso and B.T. Washington

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

