Drillers hosting High School Baseball Rivalry Week

baseball

Union baseball coach Shawn Newkirk (left) chats with one of his former players, Union’s Landen Wood, during the 2018 All-State baseball game. Union will participate in the Tulsa Drillers' High School Rivalry Week, facing Bixby at 6 p.m. Monday. JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World

 Joey Johnson

Three matchups involving high school teams will be the first baseball games played in ONEOK Field this spring.

The Tulsa Drillers announced Tuesday that the Texas League franchise is hosting High School Rivalry Week, March 8-12.

Union plays Bixby next Monday (March 8), Victory Christian faces Glenpool on March 11 and Lincoln Christian and Metro Christian square off on March 12. All three games start at 6 p.m.

The Union-Bixby contest matches District 6A-3 rivals who typically contend for the 6A state championship. The other games are nondistrict matchups.

“Playing (at ONEOK) Field has always been a lot of fun for the kids and we’ve had a lot of good success there,” Union head coach Shawn Newkirk said.

“We’re looking forward to playing Bixby. They’re on the rise. They have a lot of good kids and (coach Justin Delay) does a great job. We know they’re gonna be tough,” Newkirk said.

Maybe the best news is that admission for the games is free.

Drillers general manager Mike Melega said, “We are excited to give area high school baseball players the experience of playing a game at ONEOK Field, the same field as future MLB stars like Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout played on during their advancement to the Major Leagues.:"

