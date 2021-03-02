Drillers hosting High School Baseball Rivalry Week

Three matchups involving high school teams will be the first baseball games played in ONEOK Field this spring.

The Tulsa Drillers announced Tuesday that the Texas League franchise is hosting High School Rivalry Week, March 8-12.

Union plays Bixby next Monday (March 8), Victory Christian faces Glenpool on March 11 and Lincoln Christian and Metro Christian square off on March 12. All three games start at 6 p.m.

The Union-Bixby contest matches District 6A-3 rivals who typically contend for the 6A state championship. The other games are nondistrict matchups.

“Playing (at ONEOK) Field has always been a lot of fun for the kids and we’ve had a lot of good success there,” Union head coach Shawn Newkirk said.

“We’re looking forward to playing Bixby. They’re on the rise. They have a lot of good kids and (coach Justin Delay) does a great job. We know they’re gonna be tough,” Newkirk said.

Maybe the best news is that admission for the games is free.

Drillers general manager Mike Melega said, “We are excited to give area high school baseball players the experience of playing a game at ONEOK Field, the same field as future MLB stars like Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout played on during their advancement to the Major Leagues.:"

