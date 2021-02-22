Dramatic comeback carries Central past Berryhill

Terry Scott began his 22-year stint as Central's head boys basketball coach with a victory in his first playoff game in 1987 after a two-win regular season, and he went on to eventually win three state titles.

Aaron Daniels, who played on the last of Scott's state champions in 2006, is starting out on a similar path in his first season as Central's head coach.

After a two-win regular season, Central rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 50-49 win over host Berryhill in a Class 4A playoff opener at C.C. Ogilvie Gymnasium.

With Scott in attendance at his first basketball game of the season after attending the Braves' last two practices, Caylen Goff-Brown led Central (3-11) as he scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, including the tiebreaking free throw with 10.8 seconds left.

Goff-Brown also blocked Berryhill's final shot in the last seconds as the Braves ended their 10-game losing streak with their first win since Dec. 10.