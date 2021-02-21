District basketball playoff schedules set for Monday and Tuesday in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A

Most Class 4A, 3A and 2A basketball teams will play their postseason openers in district games Monday or Tuesday. A few teams received byes through the districts.
Playoffs in 4A through 2A are double elimination until the state tournament. All participating teams advance to the regionals that are scheduled for Feb. 25-27
Below are the district playoff pairings:
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Girls games at 6 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Area I
Monday
Dickson at McLoud, Harrah at Weatherford, Perkins-Tryon at Newcastle, Bristow at Mannford
Tuesday
Clinton at Woodward, Elk City at Kingfisher, Cushing at Holland Hall, Harding at OKC Marshall
Area II
Monday
Skiatook at Cleveland, Central at Berryhill, Miami at Locust Grove, Jay at Oologah
Tuesday
OKC Douglass at Classen SAS, Checotah at Muldrow, Grove at Webster (boys only, 6:30 p.m.), Stilwell at Vinita (Grove girls, bye)
Area III
Monday
Sulphur at Bridge Creek, Chickasha at Seminole, Lone Grove at Elgin, Byng at Cache
Tuesday
Bethany at Fort Gibson, Tecumseh at OKC Heritage Hall, Plainview at Mt. St. Mary, Pauls Valley at Anadarko
Area IV
Monday
Stigler at Ada, McLain at Hilldale, Poteau at Broken Bow, Sallisaw at Victory Christian
Tuesday
Tuttle (bye), Madill at Blanchard, Inola at Wagoner, Catoosa at Verdigris
CLASS 3A
Area I
Monday
Okla. Christian at Perry, Blackwell at Alva, Kellyville (bye), Cascia Hall at Metro Christian,
Tuesday
Chisholm at Bethel, Chandler at Crossings Christian, Kansas at Prague, Crooked Oak at Star Spencer
Area II
Monday
North Rock Creek at Rejoice Christian, Okmulgee at Kiefer, Westville at Salina, Dewey at Newkirk
Tuesday
Meeker at OKC Millwood, Eufaula at Lincoln Christian, Henryetta at Valliant, Adair (bye)
Area III
Monday
Marlow (bye), Lexington at Jones, Holdenville at Lindsay, Davis at Purcell
Tuesday
Little Axe at Christian Heritage, Comanche at Washington, Marietta at Kingston, Community Christian (bye)
Area IV
Monday
Antlers at Tishomingo, Idabel at Heavener, Spiro at Vian, Claremore Sequoyah at Morris
Tuesday
Sperry at Beggs, Roland (bye), Atoka at Hugo, Keys (bye)
CLASS 2A
Area I
Monday
Sayre at Hinton, Luther at Morrison, Tonkawa at Mounds, Cordell at Boone-Apache
Tuesday
Crescent at Watonga, Fairview at Hooker, Dibble at Amber-Pocasset, Stroud at Hennessey
Area II
Monday
Chouteau at Preston, Colcord at Fairland, Commerce at Nowata, Caney Valley at Chelsea
Tuesday
Wyandotte at Pawhuska, Haskell vs. Dale at Okmulgee, Ketchum at Oklahoma Union, Hulbert at Pocola
Area III
Monday
Colbert at Calera, Wynnewood at Stratford, Mangum at Merritt, Frederick at Hobart
Tuesday
Cashion (bye), Wewoka at Latta, Walters at Silo, Healdton at Minco
Area IV
Monday
Porter at Okla. Christian Academy, Coalgate at Hartshorne, Oktaha at Warner, Savanna at Wilburton
Tuesday
Konawa at Pawnee, Okemah at Canadian, Gore at Howe, Sallisaw Central at Panama
