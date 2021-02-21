 Skip to main content
District basketball playoff schedules set for Monday and Tuesday in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A

wagoner (copy)

Wagoner's Kammi Chandler (22) defends against Central in a Feb. 1 game. Both teams will open the Class 4A playoffs this week.

 Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World

Most Class 4A, 3A and 2A basketball teams will play their postseason openers in district games Monday or Tuesday. A few teams received byes through the districts.

Playoffs in 4A through 2A are double elimination until the state tournament. All participating teams advance to the regionals that are scheduled for Feb. 25-27

Below are the district playoff pairings:

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Girls games at 6 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Area I

Monday

Dickson at McLoud, Harrah at Weatherford, Perkins-Tryon at Newcastle, Bristow at Mannford

Tuesday

Clinton at Woodward, Elk City at Kingfisher, Cushing at Holland Hall, Harding at OKC Marshall

Area II

Monday

Skiatook at Cleveland, Central at Berryhill, Miami at Locust Grove, Jay at Oologah

Tuesday

OKC Douglass at Classen SAS, Checotah at Muldrow, Grove at Webster (boys only, 6:30 p.m.), Stilwell at Vinita (Grove girls, bye)

Area III

Monday

Sulphur at Bridge Creek, Chickasha at Seminole, Lone Grove at Elgin, Byng at Cache

Tuesday

Bethany at Fort Gibson, Tecumseh at OKC Heritage Hall, Plainview at Mt. St. Mary, Pauls Valley at Anadarko

Area IV

Monday

Stigler at Ada, McLain at Hilldale, Poteau at Broken Bow, Sallisaw at Victory Christian

Tuesday

Tuttle (bye), Madill at Blanchard, Inola at Wagoner, Catoosa at Verdigris

CLASS 3A

Area I

Monday

Okla. Christian at Perry, Blackwell at Alva, Kellyville (bye), Cascia Hall at Metro Christian,

Tuesday

Chisholm at Bethel, Chandler at Crossings Christian, Kansas at Prague, Crooked Oak at Star Spencer

Area II

Monday

North Rock Creek at Rejoice Christian, Okmulgee at Kiefer, Westville at Salina, Dewey at Newkirk

Tuesday

Meeker at OKC Millwood, Eufaula at Lincoln Christian, Henryetta at Valliant, Adair (bye)

Area III

Monday

Marlow (bye), Lexington at Jones, Holdenville at Lindsay, Davis at Purcell

Tuesday

Little Axe at Christian Heritage, Comanche at Washington, Marietta at Kingston, Community Christian (bye)

Area IV

Monday

Antlers at Tishomingo, Idabel at Heavener, Spiro at Vian, Claremore Sequoyah at Morris

Tuesday

Sperry at Beggs, Roland (bye), Atoka at Hugo, Keys (bye)

CLASS 2A

Area I

Monday

Sayre at Hinton, Luther at Morrison, Tonkawa at Mounds, Cordell at Boone-Apache

Tuesday

Crescent at Watonga, Fairview at Hooker, Dibble at Amber-Pocasset, Stroud at Hennessey

Area II

Monday

Chouteau at Preston, Colcord at Fairland, Commerce at Nowata, Caney Valley at Chelsea

Tuesday

Wyandotte at Pawhuska, Haskell vs. Dale at Okmulgee, Ketchum at Oklahoma Union, Hulbert at Pocola

Area III

Monday

Colbert at Calera, Wynnewood at Stratford, Mangum at Merritt, Frederick at Hobart

Tuesday

Cashion (bye), Wewoka at Latta, Walters at Silo, Healdton at Minco

Area IV

Monday

Porter at Okla. Christian Academy, Coalgate at Hartshorne, Oktaha at Warner, Savanna at Wilburton

Tuesday

Konawa at Pawnee, Okemah at Canadian, Gore at Howe, Sallisaw Central at Panama

