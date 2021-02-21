District basketball playoff schedules set for Monday and Tuesday in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A

Most Class 4A, 3A and 2A basketball teams will play their postseason openers in district games Monday or Tuesday. A few teams received byes through the districts.

Playoffs in 4A through 2A are double elimination until the state tournament. All participating teams advance to the regionals that are scheduled for Feb. 25-27

Below are the district playoff pairings:

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Girls games at 6 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Area I

Monday

Dickson at McLoud, Harrah at Weatherford, Perkins-Tryon at Newcastle, Bristow at Mannford

Tuesday

Clinton at Woodward, Elk City at Kingfisher, Cushing at Holland Hall, Harding at OKC Marshall

Area II

Monday

Skiatook at Cleveland, Central at Berryhill, Miami at Locust Grove, Jay at Oologah

Tuesday