Dewar takes on Laverne in Class B football final, seeking its first state title

No. 1 Dewar vs. No. 2 Laverne
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ranger Field, Northwestern State University, Alva
Tickets: $10
TV: NFHSnetwork.com ($10.99)
Records: Dewar 13-0, Laverne 10-1
Playoff history: In the only previous meeting, Dewar won 28-20 in the 2007 Class B quarterfinals and went on to a state runner-up finish to Morrison. This is the Dragons’ third appearance in a state final. In 1985, they were runners-up to Fox for the Class A (11-man) crown. The school transitioned to eight-man football in 2004. Laverne’s Tigers, which transitioned to eight-man in 2006, won gold balls in 2012, 2013 and 2016 and were runners-up in 2008, 2014 and 2017.
Last year’s state final: No. 2 Shattuck downed No. 1 Regent Prep 24-19 in a rematch of the previous year’s state final, also won by the Indians at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City. Regent Prep seemed primed to deny Shattuck a third consecutive state title and 12th overall. The Rams hadn’t played four full quarters all season, winning their first 14 games by the 45-point mercy rule. But they played without injured standout Jack Wright for three quarters and turned the ball over seven times while Shattuck QB John Bay rushed for 126 yards and three TDs. Wright, who set a national career record with 112 receiving TDs, dislocated his kneecap near the end of the first quarter and did not return.
Key players
Laverne: The Tigers average 320.8 rushing yards per game and don’t throw much — only about 6.5 times per game. But when they do, it’s almost always effective. QB Peyton Freeman has completed 41 passes and about a third (14) have gone for TDs. Houston Bockelman has rushed for 1,502 yards and 22 TDs. Freeman has rushed for 740 yards and 16 TDs and Mason Massee has 514 yards and five TDs. Logan Freeman has five TD receptions.
Dewar: QB Joey Fowler, making his 52nd consecutive start Saturday, has accounted for 64 TDs and 3,842 yards in 2020 and 211 TDs and 14,964 yards over four seasons. Shawn Maxwell has rushed for 1,275 yards and eight TDs and has 94 tackles. Thomas Brownfield has 37 catches and 14 receiving TDs. Tylor Maldonado has a team-leading 96 tackles. Baylor Selby has 80 tackles and also leads a veteran offensive line, grading out at 94% on his blocking assignments.
Notable: Dewar outscored its first 13 opponents by a combined 722-90 and hasn’t had a game decided by fewer than 34 points. … Laverne has returned to a more physical style of play since an opening loss to Cheyenne and has won 10 straight. … The teams played two common opponents and both blew out Shattuck and Balko/Foreman. … Josh Been is 141-39 in his 15th year at the Dewar helm. … Tanner Woods is 19-4 in his second season as the Tigers’ head coach. … Since transitioning to eight-man football in 2006, the Tigers are 159-33.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World
