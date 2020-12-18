Dewar takes on Laverne in Class B football final, seeking its first state title

Key players

Laverne: The Tigers average 320.8 rushing yards per game and don’t throw much — only about 6.5 times per game. But when they do, it’s almost always effective. QB Peyton Freeman has completed 41 passes and about a third (14) have gone for TDs. Houston Bockelman has rushed for 1,502 yards and 22 TDs. Freeman has rushed for 740 yards and 16 TDs and Mason Massee has 514 yards and five TDs. Logan Freeman has five TD receptions.

Dewar: QB Joey Fowler, making his 52nd consecutive start Saturday, has accounted for 64 TDs and 3,842 yards in 2020 and 211 TDs and 14,964 yards over four seasons. Shawn Maxwell has rushed for 1,275 yards and eight TDs and has 94 tackles. Thomas Brownfield has 37 catches and 14 receiving TDs. Tylor Maldonado has a team-leading 96 tackles. Baylor Selby has 80 tackles and also leads a veteran offensive line, grading out at 94% on his blocking assignments.