Dewar seniors gunning for school's first gold ball; senior says class wants 'to do something for our town'

Joey Fowler reminded his Dewar football senior teammates of a meeting with coach Josh Been four years ago.

“We went undefeated as eighth-graders and (Been) brought us into the locker room and said, ‘I expect at least one state championship out of this group. I have a feeling this is a class that can get it done,” Fowler said.

Fowler brought it up before last Friday’s semifinal win over Shattuck. It’s been discussed even more this week as the No. 1 Dragons prep to play No. 2 Laverne in the Class B (eight-man) state final, 2 p.m. Saturday at Northwestern State University in Alva.

“I’ve been dreaming of this week my whole life,” said Fowler, who will make his 52nd consecutive start in the state final and has accounted for 211 touchdowns and nearly 15,000 yards of total offense over four Dewar varsity seasons.

“This (senior) group is so tight. We’ve been playing together since flag football when we were in kindergarten. We’re wanting to do something for our town,” he said.

Where is Dewar? Heading south into Henryetta on U.S. 75, turn east (left) at the first stop light and you’re basically there. The football stadium is about a mile down on the right.