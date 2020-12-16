Dewar seniors gunning for school's first gold ball; senior says class wants 'to do something for our town'

Joey Fowler reminded his Dewar football senior teammates of a meeting with coach Josh Been four years ago.
“We went undefeated as eighth-graders and (Been) brought us into the locker room and said, ‘I expect at least one state championship out of this group. I have a feeling this is a class that can get it done,” Fowler said.
Fowler brought it up before last Friday’s semifinal win over Shattuck. It’s been discussed even more this week as the No. 1 Dragons prep to play No. 2 Laverne in the Class B (eight-man) state final, 2 p.m. Saturday at Northwestern State University in Alva.
“I’ve been dreaming of this week my whole life,” said Fowler, who will make his 52nd consecutive start in the state final and has accounted for 211 touchdowns and nearly 15,000 yards of total offense over four Dewar varsity seasons.
“This (senior) group is so tight. We’ve been playing together since flag football when we were in kindergarten. We’re wanting to do something for our town,” he said.
Where is Dewar? Heading south into Henryetta on U.S. 75, turn east (left) at the first stop light and you’re basically there. The football stadium is about a mile down on the right.
The Dragons (13-0) have more football tradition than many eastern Oklahoma small-school communities. They've never won a gold ball, but they were close twice.
They were runners-up to Morrison for an eight-man crown in 2007 and to Fox for an 11-man title in 1985.
“We look in the trophy case and we see two silver balls but no gold balls,” Fowler said. “We need to do something about that.”
Among Oklahoma schools with the most playoff appearance without a state title, Dewar is tied with Claremore for third place with 39. (Source: Iwasathegame.com)
“That’s a list we’d like to get off of,” Been said with a chuckle.
A 1994 Dewar graduate, Been has been back with his alma matter as head coach since 2006. He knows how hard it is to reach this point in the playoffs.
“When we went to the finals in 2007 and lost, we thought, `That’s OK, we’ll be back, and here we are 13 years later,” he said.
This could be the year. Fowler and fellow seniors Ryan Beel, James Brison, Micah Cloud, Brett Hays, Shawn Maxwell and Baylor Selby are 46-5 over four seasons.
They lead a squad outscoring opponents by nearly 49 points per game, along with juniors Marshall Been (the coach’s son), Thomas Brownfield, Kaelem Carter and Tylor Maldonado and sophomore Tryton Mack.
Fowler has rushed for 32 TDs this season, passed for 32 more and accounted for 3,842 yards of offense. He also has 12 interceptions, two of which he's returned for defensive scores.
Selby (center), Beel and Cloud (guards) and Been (tight end) are the linemen who keep Fowler upright and make the offense go.
Maxwell has rushed for 1,275 yards and 14 TDs, Brownfield has 857 receiving yards and 14 TDs and Brison has another 579 receiving yards and eight TDs.
Maldonado, Maxwell, Been and Selby are the defensive leaders, all with 80 tackles or more.
Laverne (11-1), from far northwestern Harper County and hometown of Jane Anne Jayroe, 1967 Miss America, has plenty of its own tradition.
The Tigers, coached by Tanner Woods, won their most recent of three state titles in 2016 and are in their seventh championship game since 2008. Since moving from 11-man to eight-man football in 2006, they are 159-33.
“They do a great job and are very sound, probably the best-coached team we’ve played,” Been said. “They’re big up front and have good skill people. I feel like we match up with them, but they are very technically sound.”
