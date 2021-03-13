Del City holds off Edmond Memorial to win Class 6A boys title

It was the fourth trip to state for Hatchett as coach at Del City.

“I have been here three times and it is hard to do this,” he said. “It is hard to get this.”

Hatchett said he knew it would be a fight to upset the Bulldogs.

“They execute so well. If you slip up they are going to slip a screen and get a backside layup,” he said. “We gave that up a couple of times and that is what we had to clean up. They are well-disciplined and well-coached.”

Del City took charge early in the first period with 3-pointers by Young and Javeon McCalister. Sherrod Davis added four more points helping the Eagles to a 16-9 lead after eight minutes.

In the second quarter, Will Caine of Edmond Memorial came off the bench to score a bucket followed by five unanswered points from JV Seat to tie the game at 16. After Young popped a 3 to put the Eagles back in front, Pedulla fired a deep 3 to tie the game again at 19. Edmond finally took the lead with just over two minutes left in the half and led 25-21 at the break.

The Eagles turned the tables after halftime, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-4 to take a 34-29 lead into the final quarter.

Del City 47,