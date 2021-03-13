Del City holds off Edmond Memorial to win Class 6A boys title

Del City will never forget its history-making performance in the Class 6A boys state championship Saturday night inside the ORU Mabee Center.
Sherrod Davis made two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining for a three-point lead over No. 1-ranked Edmond Memorial. The Bulldogs, who had lost only one game coming into state, rebounded and moved the ball down the court, where Sean Pedulla pulled up for a potential game-tying 3-pointer. The shot missed the mark, though, and Del City came away with a 47-44 win and its first state championship.
“I could not be more proud of these guys,” Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. “They worked and worked and we just found a way. We had a will to win.”
The key was Dell City’s play after halftime.
“It was possessions,” Hatchett said. “They executed well. We came out in the second half and cleaned up a few things and made some big plays.”
Keyondre Young led all scorers with 26 points for Del City while Pedulla had 18 for the Bulldogs.
Hatchett gave credit to Young, who made big plays throughout the game to keep the Eagles in the back-and-forth contest.
“I would have to say Keyondre came out with a different look in the second half. He did not wan to lose,” Hatchett said. “We had a come-to-Jesus meeting in the locker room. He came out and was locked in.”
It was the fourth trip to state for Hatchett as coach at Del City.
“I have been here three times and it is hard to do this,” he said. “It is hard to get this.”
Hatchett said he knew it would be a fight to upset the Bulldogs.
“They execute so well. If you slip up they are going to slip a screen and get a backside layup,” he said. “We gave that up a couple of times and that is what we had to clean up. They are well-disciplined and well-coached.”
Del City took charge early in the first period with 3-pointers by Young and Javeon McCalister. Sherrod Davis added four more points helping the Eagles to a 16-9 lead after eight minutes.
In the second quarter, Will Caine of Edmond Memorial came off the bench to score a bucket followed by five unanswered points from JV Seat to tie the game at 16. After Young popped a 3 to put the Eagles back in front, Pedulla fired a deep 3 to tie the game again at 19. Edmond finally took the lead with just over two minutes left in the half and led 25-21 at the break.
The Eagles turned the tables after halftime, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-4 to take a 34-29 lead into the final quarter.
Del City 47,
Edmond Memorial 44
Memorial 9 16 4 15 — 44
Del City 16 5 13 13 — 47
Edmond Memorial (17-2): Pedulla 18, JV Seat 9, Spotwood 6, Cain 6, G. Seat 3, Mazza 2.
Del City (22-4): Young 26, McCalister 9, Davis 6, McMorris 4, Garrison 2.