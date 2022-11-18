Defense leads 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian past Kingfisher, 48-12

Top-ranked Lincoln Christian used a team effort in downing eighth-ranked Kingfisher 48-12 in the Class 3A quarterfinals Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.

The Bulldogs (11-1) will face Metro Christian in the semifinals next week at a site, date, and time to be determined. The Patriots beat Cascia Hall 49-19 Friday in another quarterfinal.

The Lincoln Christian defense was dominant in the first half, holding the Yellowjackets (8-4) to just two first downs. The Bulldogs also forced a couple of turnovers that led directly to scores.

"Our whole defense played great," said Lincoln Christian head coach Jerry Ricke. "We knew (Kingfisher) was going to try to run the ball and control the clock. Their quarterback (Jax Sternberger) is a good runner and they've got capable guys up front."

The Bulldogs had several solid efforts on offense. Quarterback Luke Milligan completed 19-of-34 passes for 296 yards, and had two touchdown tosses.

John Washington scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving), while Moses Fullingim added two scores, both on the ground.

"Offensively we were a little inconsistent at times but we made some explosive plays and overall played clean," Ricke said.

Lincoln Christian scored on its opening possession. Washington finished things off with a 1-yard plunge at the 8:00 mark of the first quarter.

Washington found the end zone again, this time on a 17-yard connection from Milligan with 4:53 left in the first period. That score came one minute after Tyler Johnson intercepted a pass at his own 48.

Fullingim then stretched the lead to 20-0 after he scored from 3 yards out with 2:51 remaining in the first quarter.

That touchdown was also set up after a turnover, this one an interception from Preston Whitmarsh at his own 44 just 70 seconds prior.

Washington extended the advantage to 27-0 when he scored on a 4-yard run with 5:37 left in the second period.

The final touchdown of the first half came at the 3:15 mark, courtesy of a 14-yard connection from Milligan to Johnson.

The Bulldogs scored on the opening possession of the second half. Fullingim did the honors on a 4-yard run with 9:46 left in the third quarter.

Freshman backup quarterback Carter Ricke, son of the head coach, then found the end zone on an 11-yard keeper with 7:48 remaining in the third period.

Kingfisher got a pair of touchdowns against the Lincoln Christian reserves, but coach Ricke was pleased overall and grateful to send his 21 seniors out with a win in their final appearance at home.

"Our seniors have a lot of experience," said coach Ricke. "They have played in a lot of important games but the main thing about them is they know how to prepare during practice. It's not a challenge to get them going. They have led us extremely well this year and I am really proud of them."

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 48, KINGFISHER 12

Kingfisher;0;0;12;0;—;12

Lincoln Christian;20;14;14;0;—;48

First quarter

LIN — John Washington 1 run (kick failed) 8:00

LIN — Washington 17 pass from Luke Milligan (Drew Lancaster kick) 4:53

LIN — Moses Fullingim 3 run (Lancaster kick) 2:51

Second quarter

LIN — Washington 4 run (Lancaster kick) 5:37

LIN — Tyler Johnson 14 pass from Milligan (Lancaster kick) 3:15

Third quarter

LIN — Fullingim 4 run (Lancaster kick) 9:46

LIN — Carter Ricke 11 run (Lancaster kick) 7:48

KIN — Jax Sternberger 11 run (pass failed) 4:53

KIN — Cade Cooper 19 run (pass failed) 1:38

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — KIN 9, LIN 27. Rushes-Yards — KIN 33-142, LIN 37-159. Comp-Att-Int — KIN 4-14-3, LIN 21-37-0. Passing Yards — KIN 36, LIN 305. Fumbles-Lost — KIN 0-0, LIN 2-1. Penalty Yards — KIN 4-34, LIN 2-15. Records — KIN 8-4, LIN 11-1. Total Yards — KIN 178, LIN 464. Punts-Avg. — KIN 6-28.0, LIN 1-32.0.