Defense keys Oklahoma Union's victory over Howe in 2A boys final

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Jace Hollingshed had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead fifth-ranked Oklahoma Union past No. 7 Howe 64-54 in the Class 2A boys state title game Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena.
Nate Collier added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars (25-2), who won their first boys basketball state championship.
Brayden Oglesby paced Howe (23-5) with 19 points and Zayn Coggins scored 18.
Howe led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars shut out the Lions 13-0 in the second quarter to take control.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.