Defense keys Oklahoma Union's victory over Howe in 2A boys final

Defense keys Oklahoma Union's victory over Howe in 2A boys final

Oklahoma Union wins state title

Oklahoma Union celebrates its first boys basketball state title after a 64-54 victory over Howe in the Class 2A final on Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena in Oklahoma City.

 Barry Lewis

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Jace Hollingshed had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead fifth-ranked Oklahoma Union past No. 7 Howe 64-54 in the Class 2A boys state title game Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena.

Nate Collier added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars (25-2), who won their first boys basketball state championship.

Brayden Oglesby paced Howe (23-5) with 19 points and Zayn Coggins scored 18.

Howe led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars shut out the Lions 13-0 in the second quarter to take control.

