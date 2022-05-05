Defending girls state tennis champions Bishop Kelley, Cascia Hall, Holland Hall are contenders again

Where: Oklahoma City Tennis Center

When: 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Class 6A

Defending champion: Bishop Kelley won by six points over runner-up Bixby and returns four of its six players from last year’s team.

Area team to watch: Bishop Kelley is formidable again, tying Jenks for the Bixby Regional championship on Tuesday, with Jasel Bailey (24-1 on the season) winning the No. 2 singles title. The Comets got second place in the other three spots — No. 1 singles (Audrey Brown, 18-1), No. 1 doubles (Tennyson Kronfeld and Maddie Wong, 10-4) and No. 2 doubles (Divya Thomas and Lily Stuckey, 10-4).

Area players to watch: Bartlesville’s Maddie Shelley (16-0) won the Bixby Regional championship at No. 1 singles with an impressive 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in the final, handing Brown her first loss of the season. … Both of Jenks’ doubles teams won at the Bixby Regional: Carrington Hessen and Marisa Stonis, who are 16-0 this season, at No. 1 doubles, while the duo of Ava Jacobsen and Sophia Ohlson (6-0) prevailed at No. 2 doubles. … Union’s No. 2 doubles team of Ashley Pacilio and Savanna Rogers (8-0) won the Union Regional championship.

Notes: Owasso’s Lizzy Gilbert (11-5) took the No. 1 singles crown at the Union Regional, while Broken Arrow’s Ines Gonzales-Nava placed second at No. 2 singles at Union. … Annabelle Kelly (16-3) of Bartlesville was second in No. 2 singles at Bixby, falling to Bailey in the final.

Class 5A

Defending champion: Cascia Hall won by eight points over co-runners-up Metro Christian and OKC Heritage Hall but lost much of that team to graduation. The new Commandos have three freshmen in the lineup.

Area team to watch: Cascia Hall reloaded this year, winning the LaFortune Regional on Tuesday, and looks to be one of the favorites again. The Commandos claimed individual regional titles at No. 2 singles (freshman Lauren Irwin), No. 1 doubles (Layla Drotar and Lydia Hoose) and No. 2 doubles (freshmen London Siegfried and Millie Tuttle), while Kendal Blevins placed second at No. 1 singles.

Area players to watch: Metro Christian’s Ivy Wilson (who placed third at state last year) won No. 1 singles at the LaFortune Regional. … Claremore had both runners-up in the doubles brackets, as Daley Reynolds and Kinsey Singer finished second in No. 1 doubles, as did Allie Newton and Rhylee Yewell in No. 2 doubles. … Abigail Simmons of Pryor finished as runner-up in No. 2 singles at LaFortune.

Notes: Metro Christian tied with Claremore for second at the LaFortune Regional. … In the Ada Regional, the highest local team was Regent Prep, which placed fourth. Both of Regent’s doubles duos finished third — Alyssa Durham and Julia Wright at No. 1 doubles and Emma Conklin and Grace Lim at No. 2 doubles. … Sapulpa’s Edie Chapman placed third in No. 1 singles at Ada.

Class 4A

Defending champion: Holland Hall dominated last year’s state tournament, taking individual titles at No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles, well ahead of runner-up Riverfield.

Area team to watch: Holland Hall is a favorite again, as the Dutch claimed the regional they hosted on Tuesday in impressive fashion, sweeping all four events — and they don’t even have any seniors in the starting lineup. Abby Wise won at No. 1 singles, Caroline McKee was the No. 2 singles champion, and both doubles teams prevailed as well — Natalie Gillett (last year’s No. 2 singles state champion) and Faith Koontz at No. 1 doubles, and Kennedy Cox and Sofia Parducci at No. 2 doubles.

Area players to watch: Riverfield’s Elle Kalcik, who placed third at No. 2 singles last year at state, won the Riverfield Regional individual title at No. 1 singles, while her teammates at No. 1 doubles, Kirsten Clary and Maureen Sellers, won their bracket. … Skiatook’s Bailee Campbell and Brynlee Frane won the No. 2 doubles title at Riverfield, while Amelia Anderson and Kennedy Patterson of Riverfield placed second.

Notes: Riverfield tied Oklahoma Christian School for the regional title, with Skiatook taking third. … Lincoln Christian finished as runner-up at the Holland Hall regional, with Layla Fears earning second at No. 1 singles and Bella Rollandini placing second at No. 2 singles. … Wagoner, which placed third at Holland Hall, had runners-up at both doubles positions — Britley Butler and Shelby Russell at No. 1 doubles and Kendra Condict and Ayda Harris at No. 2 doubles.

