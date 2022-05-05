 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS TENNIS STATE TOURNAMENTS PREVIEW

Defending girls state tennis champions Bishop Kelley, Cascia Hall, Holland Hall are contenders again

  • 0

Where: Oklahoma City Tennis Center

When: 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Class 6A

Defending champion: Bishop Kelley won by six points over runner-up Bixby and returns four of its six players from last year’s team.

Area team to watch: Bishop Kelley is formidable again, tying Jenks for the Bixby Regional championship on Tuesday, with Jasel Bailey (24-1 on the season) winning the No. 2 singles title. The Comets got second place in the other three spots — No. 1 singles (Audrey Brown, 18-1), No. 1 doubles (Tennyson Kronfeld and Maddie Wong, 10-4) and No. 2 doubles (Divya Thomas and Lily Stuckey, 10-4).

Area players to watch: Bartlesville’s Maddie Shelley (16-0) won the Bixby Regional championship at No. 1 singles with an impressive 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory in the final, handing Brown her first loss of the season. … Both of Jenks’ doubles teams won at the Bixby Regional: Carrington Hessen and Marisa Stonis, who are 16-0 this season, at No. 1 doubles, while the duo of Ava Jacobsen and Sophia Ohlson (6-0) prevailed at No. 2 doubles. … Union’s No. 2 doubles team of Ashley Pacilio and Savanna Rogers (8-0) won the Union Regional championship.

People are also reading…

Notes: Owasso’s Lizzy Gilbert (11-5) took the No. 1 singles crown at the Union Regional, while Broken Arrow’s Ines Gonzales-Nava placed second at No. 2 singles at Union. … Annabelle Kelly (16-3) of Bartlesville was second in No. 2 singles at Bixby, falling to Bailey in the final.

Class 5A

Defending champion: Cascia Hall won by eight points over co-runners-up Metro Christian and OKC Heritage Hall but lost much of that team to graduation. The new Commandos have three freshmen in the lineup.

Area team to watch: Cascia Hall reloaded this year, winning the LaFortune Regional on Tuesday, and looks to be one of the favorites again. The Commandos claimed individual regional titles at No. 2 singles (freshman Lauren Irwin), No. 1 doubles (Layla Drotar and Lydia Hoose) and No. 2 doubles (freshmen London Siegfried and Millie Tuttle), while Kendal Blevins placed second at No. 1 singles.

Area players to watch: Metro Christian’s Ivy Wilson (who placed third at state last year) won No. 1 singles at the LaFortune Regional. … Claremore had both runners-up in the doubles brackets, as Daley Reynolds and Kinsey Singer finished second in No. 1 doubles, as did Allie Newton and Rhylee Yewell in No. 2 doubles. … Abigail Simmons of Pryor finished as runner-up in No. 2 singles at LaFortune.

Notes: Metro Christian tied with Claremore for second at the LaFortune Regional. … In the Ada Regional, the highest local team was Regent Prep, which placed fourth. Both of Regent’s doubles duos finished third — Alyssa Durham and Julia Wright at No. 1 doubles and Emma Conklin and Grace Lim at No. 2 doubles. … Sapulpa’s Edie Chapman placed third in No. 1 singles at Ada.

Class 4A

Defending champion: Holland Hall dominated last year’s state tournament, taking individual titles at No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles, well ahead of runner-up Riverfield.

Area team to watch: Holland Hall is a favorite again, as the Dutch claimed the regional they hosted on Tuesday in impressive fashion, sweeping all four events — and they don’t even have any seniors in the starting lineup. Abby Wise won at No. 1 singles, Caroline McKee was the No. 2 singles champion, and both doubles teams prevailed as well — Natalie Gillett (last year’s No. 2 singles state champion) and Faith Koontz at No. 1 doubles, and Kennedy Cox and Sofia Parducci at No. 2 doubles.

Area players to watch: Riverfield’s Elle Kalcik, who placed third at No. 2 singles last year at state, won the Riverfield Regional individual title at No. 1 singles, while her teammates at No. 1 doubles, Kirsten Clary and Maureen Sellers, won their bracket. … Skiatook’s Bailee Campbell and Brynlee Frane won the No. 2 doubles title at Riverfield, while Amelia Anderson and Kennedy Patterson of Riverfield placed second.

Notes: Riverfield tied Oklahoma Christian School for the regional title, with Skiatook taking third. … Lincoln Christian finished as runner-up at the Holland Hall regional, with Layla Fears earning second at No. 1 singles and Bella Rollandini placing second at No. 2 singles. … Wagoner, which placed third at Holland Hall, had runners-up at both doubles positions — Britley Butler and Shelby Russell at No. 1 doubles and Kendra Condict and Ayda Harris at No. 2 doubles.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert