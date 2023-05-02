Friday is the deadline for All-World Awards nominations that will honor the top area athletes in the following categories: comeback, inspirational and scholar athletes. Nomination links were sent last month to all area athletic directors to share with their coaches. ADs and coaches who didn't receive that link and want to send in a nomination are encouraged to contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com as soon as possible.

Felix Jones, a former Dallas Cowboys first-round draft choice, will be the featured speaker at the All-World Awards on June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The banquet honors the top performers in area high school sports. For the fourth year in a row, the All-World Awards are sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive. Tickets for the All-World Awards Banquet are available at allworldawards.com — $65 for general admission.

As part of the annual All-World Awards, the World also wants to honor the best mascot, band, cheer squad, dance team and fan base in a contest sponsored by Tulsa Tech. Winners will be based on who gets the most votes. Nominations can be submitted at go.tulsaworld.com/schoolspirit until Friday. Voting starts May 15 and continues until June 2.​