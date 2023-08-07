Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Danny Okoye is often referred to as a “gentle giant.”

Whether it’s his teammates, high school coaches or national pundits, Okoye frequently sees the reputation surfacing on social media.

“I mean, they aren’t wrong,” Okoye, the state’s consensus top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, told the Tulsa World. “It’s pretty cool to see (people saying that) too.”

But there’s one mistake to their claim, according to Okoye: “I actually consider myself a bully. If you’re on the football field with me, there’s absolutely no limit for me.”

That pedigree as a “bully” on the gridiron has carried him throughout his football career — regardless of how unorthodox his path to stardom and national attention has been.

His ability to catch quarterbacks from their blind side has earned him the nickname Danny Phantom.

Okoye is a consensus four-star recruit and is rated as the No. 158 national prospect according to 247Sports. His offer list consists of Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M and others.

His daunting 6-foot-5, 240-pound stature has been a catalyst in his elevation into the high school football spotlight.

Plus, he’s home-schooled.

That’s right; the state of Oklahoma’s top recruit doesn’t even attend a public school. Okoye is a soon-to-be senior at NOAH – the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools. And the occasional uncertainty expressed by high school football pundits hasn’t fazed Okoye one bit.

Okoye is also No. 1 in the Tulsa World’s All-World defensive linemen rankings based on past performance, projected 2023 accomplishments and overall college potential. Players from all grades are eligible.

Voting continues through 3 p.m. Tuesday in the All-World Preseason Football Contest. The winners at each position will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Okoye also relishes the opportunity to make history in potentially becoming the first home-schooled high school football player since famed Florida quarterback Tim Tebow to be selected in the NFL Draft.

The path to an NFL roster may be a lengthy one, but Okoye is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his lifelong goal.

“I’m really playing to make history,” Okoye said in June. “I’m here to do it. I want to prove everyone wrong who thinks home-schooled kids shouldn’t be recruited or play at a high level.”

Aggression and Philosophy

Every football player has their own unique pregame routine for attaining a mental balance before a game.

Okoye’s regimen consists of 15 minutes of meditation prior to every game; though, he hopes for it to reach the 30-minute mark.

“I like to get right in my own mind before every game,” Okoye said. “It helps me unlock the true version of myself (prior to) every game.”

When Okoye is within his true self, he’s a self-proclaimed menace to society, intimidating any opponent he comes across.

His methods derive from his favorite piece of literature: the Art of War, written by the infamous Chinese military general, Sun Tzu. A book he’s read four times.

“It doesn’t shock me,” said former NOAH offensive lineman and teammate of Okoye’s, Austen Eddins. “(Okoye) is like that. He’s always thinking so philosophically and stuff. He’s definitely a deep thinker when it comes to life-based scenarios.”

Okoye is attracted to how the book allows him to think open-ended and more self-aware.

As an adolescent, Okoye had a reputation for his aggressive nature. When given the chance, he said he’d break random objects because it gave off a sense of satisfaction afterward. He’d split branches, twigs and wooden objects on his walk back from middle school.

His school counselors recommended meditation as a coping mechanism for his recurring aggressions. And to Okoye’s surprise, it worked.

But there was still a slight leftover feeling of aggression.

Okoye had grown up with the childhood dream of being a UFC fighter, idolizing the likes of Connor McGregor, Jon Jones and other MMA fighters with similar combat styles. He used martial arts and football as an escape from reality.

“I was just an aggressive, somewhat destructive child for whatever reason,” Okoye said. “It was just my nature.”

By eighth grade, football had become the priority.

The light bulb moment came during practice when he drove an offensive lineman into the ground. Minutes later, Okoye recalled delivering a hit so hard on his team’s starting center that, “He looked helpless laying on the ground.”

“I remember it felt really good,” Okoye said. “I remember seeing how much I overpowered the (offensive linemen) and I immediately wanted more of it.”

The Path to NOAH

Eager to grow his reputation as a high school prospect, Okoye enrolled at Jenks ahead of his freshman year in 2019.

From the moment of his initial summer practice, Okoye garnered a significant amount of muscle mass.

His immense talent, quickness and towering stature resulted in varsity playing time.

All seemed well, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

According to Okoye, Jenks required its students to take the COVID-19 vaccine in order to return for in-person learning for his sophomore year. However, skepticism lingered for Okoye regarding the vaccine mandate.

In addition, his mother, Chidi held apprehensions about sending him back to a large public school.

So, they agreed to withdraw from Jenks and have him home-schooled.

“I wanted to have a personally structured schedule,” Okoye said. “That way I could focus on myself and do stuff from home, get it all knocked out and then go about my day.

Still, football remained a priority for Okoye.

So, he contacted NOAH coach James Ballinger, requested a tryout and made the team.

“He is a generational talent,” Ballinger said.

Okoye still lives through his own, personalized schedule.

Normally, he’ll wake up, start with 200 pushups, read, complete his required schoolwork, work out and head to football practice — typically in the evening.

And while he said in the moment, the decision to withdraw himself from Jenks was a difficult one, given the football program’s pedigree for producing Division I college talent, in hindsight, he knows it was the right move.

A real-life giant

What’s going through the mind of an opposing player when they spot Okoye?

“He’s so big,” said Union star defensive back Devon Jordan. “It’s almost unreal. He’s like a real-life giant.

“I feel for (offensive linemen) who have to guard him, for real.”

While Jordan and Okoye have never gone head-to-head in a game, Jordan notably admires Okoye from past camps where the two came in contact.

Most of those who have watched Okoye play hold the same impression, who on most occasions, is the biggest player on the field.

“I’ll go easy on them on the first drive or so, just to give them a fake idea of me,” Okoye said. “Then I’ll go all out and just overpower them.”

Even when he’s blatantly overpowered another player, hell often utter sly comments such as: “You almost got me there.” Or, “Maybe next time.”

Not to mention: Okoye plays six positions, earning him the nickname of a, “Swiss Army Knife,” from Ballinger.

And while his recruitment took off later than Ballinger anticipated, it’s no surprise that Okoye has attained his current level of notoriety.

“Nothing he does surprises me anymore,” Ballinger said. “Everything he does on the field feels unreal.”

In July 2022, Okoye attended a “Down and Dirty” camp hosted by Oklahoma State, where 247Sports, Rivals and On3 were reportedly in attendance. He held an offer from North Texas prior to the camp, but hadn’t garnered a significant amount of attention from college coaches.

Dominant performances against the state’s top offensive linemen led to OSU defensive line coach Greg Richmond presenting Okoye with his first Power Five scholarship offer.

“It kind of gave me a sense of assurance,” Okoye said in June. “It made me feel like I got the goods and all.”

Soon after, OU, Tulsa, Southern California, Arkansas and Tennessee offered.

Okoye now holds 29 Division I offers, with more likely on the way.

While Okoye has narrowed his final list of schools to 10, he maintains the outlook of his recruitment is entirely open. And should he end the 13-year drought and counting, separating the present day and the moment Tebow was selected by the Denver Broncos in 2010, it will make his football journey resonate all the more.

