EDMOND — When Owasso sophomore Quinn Thomason crossed the finish line at Edmond Santa Fe High School in seventh place Saturday, she knew her teammates would not be far behind her.

“You can’t run without your team. So we try to stay as packed as possible,” Thomason said. “I had faith in them. I knew they would run the race and do the absolute best that they can.”

Five top-21 finishers led Owasso to win the 2022 6A cross country state championships Saturday. After Thomason’s 18:53 5k performance, teammates Rayna Kucharyski (19:08), Sandra Humes (19:31), Olivia Graham (19:32) and Brooklyn Garafoloa (19:43) finished 12-17-18-21 to score 72 team points, edging Edmond Deer Creek by 9.

“You can’t predict the future, but that’s the goal, if you can get them all on the same day to run their best race,” Owasso coach Blake Collins said. “I don’t think they could have run much better than that. So to leave it and just know that they gave their best effort, that’s all I can ask for.”

Owasso tied Edmond North in overall points at the Ponca City regional championship last Saturday after Huskies runners Liesel Kehoe and Morgan Kirkland finished 1-2. At state, Kehoe and Kirkland finished 1-3; Deer Creek’s Tabitha Fox wedged between the Huskies for silver.

The Huskies finished third overall with 89 points as their bottom three runners finished 26-27-32.

Deer Creek sophomore Sadie Wedge finished 10th and teammate Madelynn Clark finished 11th.

Fourth-place finisher Edmond Memorial scored 113 overall points. Jenks rounded out the top five with 123.

“I think that we knew it was a five-team race, really, and it could have gone either way. Between the five, the Edmond schools were fantastic. We knew Deer Creek was really strong. Jenks beat us at conference just a few weeks ago,” Collins said. “So we just came into the mindset, we don’t know how it’s going to shake out. We don’t know what the outcomes going to be. We’re just going to put together our best team race we can.

“It just worked in our favor today.”

Thomason bested her regional time by exactly one minute. Kuckaryski improved by over 40 seconds, and Humes, Graham and Garafola outran their regional times by over a minute each.

“We train together every day. I know how good they can run,” Thomason said.

“I appreciate our coaching staff and these girls. They just worked their tails off starting all summer long building up to this moment,” Collins said. “For them to come out and do this, it’s really exciting.”

Edmond Santa Fe’s Natalie Duggan finished fourth overall (18:21), and Union freshman Ava Cornelius edged Yukon’s Harper Barlow by three-tenths of a second (18:48.04) to round out the top five individuals. She was the highest-placing freshman.

Isabella Welborn (19:34) led Jenks finishing 19th. Victoria Collins finished 23rd (19:49) for the Trojans. Sisters Ryann (20:00) and Kate Barber (20:04) finished 26-29 and Charlie Kelly finished 31st (20:05).

In 6A boys, Owasso, led by Dane Janowski and Casey Little, finished second behind Edmond North. Stillwater's Keegan Thomas won the individual title by 14 seconds over Edmond Memorial's Josh Cherry. Janowski was ninth and Little finished 10th.

Meyers twins rack up 5A hardware

Minutes after winning her second consecutive 5A cross country gold medal, Bishop Kelley sophomore runner Gwyneth Meyers cheered on her twin brother, Rowan, as he crossed the finish line to win his first individual medal.

“I was right there watching. It was really exciting because he’s improved a lot,” Gwyneth said.

The 15-year old Meyers twins led Bishop Kelley’s teams to silver medal finishes. Gwyneth ran a 18:54.37 5k to outpace Elgin’s Audrey McElhaney by less than one second to remain perfect in her state championship career.

Rowan finished fourth behind a trio of Piedmont runners with a personal-record 16:27 5k performance, 31 spots and 1:17 faster than his time in 2021.

“Gwyn’s success is definitely motivational. Really cool to watch her race really smart. We definitely learn lessons off each other, talk to each other,” Rowan said after his race.

“But definitely some fighting in there, though,” Gwyneth said. Rowan laughed.

Jessica Jones Lasley, the Meyers’ mother, was herself a runner at West Point and former professional triathlete. She is a three-time Ironman 70.3 champion.

“We have tried to foster a love for endurance sports. I think what’s happened with them is they’ve just grown up with it being kind of normal,” Jones Lasley said. “In high school, the boys and girls have been separate, but before that, the majority of their running, they were each other’s training partner. Up until probably ninth grade.”

Even with two cross country gold medals, Gwyneth does not expect success handed to her as she rounds the second corner on her high school career.

“I’ve kind always just thought of it like one race at a time,” Gwyneth said. “I don’t like to get too ahead of myself because a lot of things can happen along the road.”

Sophomore Malana Eureste trailed Gwyneth in fifth place (19:26). Freshmen Hope Thompson (20:37) and Meg Andersen (20:37) finished 14th and 15th, respectively, and sophomore Ella Day ran a 21:53 to place 46th, rounding out Kelley’s scoring.

“It feels really rewarding after all the hard work me and my team have put it,” Gwyneth said. “I’m really just proud of my team and how everyone tried their best and left everything out there.”

Junior Will Vantrease trailed Rowan at 19th (16:54). Sophomore Charlie Ritchie placed 21st (16:56). Senior Will Applegate (17:12) and junior Dante Mack (17:30) finished 29th and 41st, respectively.

“The team did great. I’m really happy with everybody’s hard work,” Rowan said.

Fantastic freshmen lead Regent to 3A title sweep

Regent Prep’s boys and girls cross country teams swept the 3A state championships behind top-five finishes from three runners — all freshmen.

In his debut state meet, ninth-grader Jeremiah Tangren ran a 16:15 5k to defeat all others. Clay McKinney finished fifth at 17:07. It was Regent’s first boys cross country state championship in school history.

Lucy O’Dea ran a 12:43 to place fifth in the girls 3,200, leading the Rams to their third consecutive cross country state title.

In total, eight of the teams’ combined 14 runners were freshman, six of them scorers.

“The thing about cross country is the boys and the girls train together,” said Jeff Anderson, the father of Regent freshman Autumn Anderson and head coach of both Regent teams. “That creates a unique community. This is really one big team. This isn’t two separate teams. So the only thing they don’t do together is race.”

“In practice, we run together all the time. We really do push each other,” O’Dea said.

Anderson credited Lucy O’Dea’s father, Jim O’Dea, who leads Regent’s middle school cross country program, for preparing the Rams to hit the ground running in high school.

“We started this in sixth grade. So a lot of these kids are the outflow of several years of running with our program,” Anderson said. “Kids in our school know that there’s an opportunity to really go somewhere with this sport.”

Lucy O'Dea added, “It feels like it hasn’t been that much of a change between middle school and high school just because the training has been kind of similar.”

In the boys 5k, freshman Jonah Dickens ran a 17:54 to place 19th. Juniors Ross Phelps (18:11) and Caleb Brayton (18:32) finished 33rd and 46th, respectively.

“I’m really, really excited. I was really hoping I could win going into this, and I’m really glad I was able to pull it off,” Tangren said. “It was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Senior Ellie Hoemann ran a 12:48 to finish seventh. Junior Micah Dickens placed ninth (12:51). Freshmen Alivia Sides (13:06) and Cardyn Smith (13:30) rounded out the Regent three-peat.

“Obviously it would have been nice to win, but I think what I did this year gives me more motivation for the future,” Lucy O’Dea said.

The girls did it without Emmarie Marino, whom Anderson claimed “might be (Regent’s) best runner” before she suffered a season-ending injury.

Marino, who will be a senior next season, placed ninth overall at the 3A state meet as a sophomore.

“She (Marino) will be back,” Anderson said. “So, yes, the future looks very bright, obviously, with that many freshmen.”