Watch now: Bixby's Cayden Dawson wins Gatorade's state girls cross country award

Bixby senior Cayden Dawson learned early Monday that she had been named Gatorade's Oklahoma Girls Cross Country Player of the Year from a previous two-time winner.
"I just woke up and actually got a text from (Broken Arrow's) Payton Hinkle and she had told me congratulations," Dawson said. "That's actually how I found out, and then I went on my phone and checked my e-mail and saw that I had won. I was super excited."
Dawson, an Oklahoma State signee, won the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas; the Frontier Valley Conference title; a Class 6A regional; and was the 6A state runner-up for the second year in a row behind another OSU signee, Hinkle, a three-time state champion.
Dawson was the state's first female runner to break the 17-minute mark in a 5k race as she finished 14th at the national Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championship to earn All-American honors. Also, Dawson won the 17-18-year-old age group at the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships.
According to Gatorade, the award, recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. She has a weighted 4.5 GPA, is a four-year member of the Bixby High Student Council, has volunteered locally as a running mentor and donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through her church.
Dawson is the first Bixby runner to win that award. Bixby's Braylin Presley was named as the Gatorade state football player of the year.
"It adds to the excitement thinking that the fact I'm getting some recognition will be really good for the Bixby running program and help us build up," Dawson said.