Union freshman Ava Cornelius defying odds in sensational start to cross country career

After placing first in her past three races, 15-year old Union freshman Ava Cornelius trumped her best 5k time by over 45 seconds at the Edmond Pre-State meet last Saturday.

Cornelius’ 18-minute, 39-second performance was enough to place second overall.

“I trained really hard that week so I could get that time,” Cornelius said.

Union second-year cross country coach Tim Dial did not have to push Cornelius during the race; if anything, he had to slow her down.

“It was kind of that first time where she (Ava) has met some of that competition from the other side of the state, and it was good for her,” Dial said. “She’s a very self-motivated kid. She has the drive and the passion to go out there. You don’t have to coach that into her.”

Dial says Cornelius is already a top-five cross country runner in the state, “if not top-three.”

“Where she’s at already, athletically and how she’s running … It’s extremely impressive,” Dial says.

Jumping ahead to a stellar beginning in her cross country career is not the first time Cornelius has defied odds. Her mother, Meagan, describes Ava as a “miracle baby.”

“The doctors, at the time, told us to not continue with the pregnancy,” Meagan says, “but it was never an option. The girls were going to be born.”

Meagan was hospitalized three months before the births of Ava and her twin sister, Emma, due to complications related to her pregnancy. Ava and Emma Cornelius were born five weeks premature on Aug. 30, 2007.

Emma died two days later.

Ava’s intestines developed outside of her body, a birth defect called Omphalocele. She was in the hospital for three months after her birth.

“Any time (Ava) writes about her story, she always writes about her sister, Emma,” Meagan said. “She has told me before that knowing how lucky she even is to be here … She’s just happy and proud to be alive. She’s been a fighter since day one.”

Ava first displayed interest in running the summer before she started seventh grade. She showed an immediate proclivity for distance running, often beating varsity runners during summer runs.

“I called (former Union coach Toby Hummingbird) and just said, ‘Hey, Ava is interested in running … Can she meet up with you for summer pride?’” Meagan said. “The first day, she ran two miles down Riverside, two miles back, and she was the first one back.”

Though neither of Ava’s parents were runners, her father, Dennis, is a power-lifter.

“My husband has definitely instilled in her that hard work, focus, determination, the grit,” Meagan says. “She’s out running in the cold, in the rain. She’ll run at practice and she’ll go home and run through the neighborhood and I’ll have the headlights on her driving behind her in the dark. She absolutely loves it.”

After placing top-20 in her debut seventh-grade race, Ava was hooked.

“That’s when we found out that I was, like, pretty good,” Ava says. “And then I just kept dropping times and moving up the placing.”

Cornelius won her first gold medal early her eighth-grade year. Dial began to take notice of the soon-to-be varsity runner.

“I knew she was a talented kid in the eighth grade. We were excited about her coming up,” Dial says. “I don’t know that we envisioned her being this great already as a freshman.”

Ahead of her first varsity 5k, Cornelius was not sure how she would fare against the competition.

“We were looking at the roster for everybody that was going to be there, and I’ve heard of a lot of the names that were there,” Cornelius said. “I’ve been training all summer, so I definitely thought I was going be maybe in the top five.”

Cornelius finished four seconds ahead of the second-place runner and over 30 seconds ahead of the third-place runner.

“We have just been blown away,” Meagan said. “Her dad and I, even going into this year, were like ‘you’re going to be running against the high school girls.’

“But she’s still winning.”

“She has a blast with everything she’s doing. She has fun. And she’s just out here having a great time,” Dial said. “She doesn’t put a lot of pressure on herself. We don’t put pressure on her. It’s just about her having a good time.”

Despite her personal success, Dial says Cornelius has remained a team player.

“She is the most humble kid. Every single one of the kids on the team loves her,” Dial said. “They don’t sit there and look at her as this standout, somebody who’s different from the team. She’s right in the middle of them.”

“I just like running … the people, and how it’s more of a family than a team,” Cornelius said.

The OSSAA will announce regional assignments Oct. 14. Regional meets are scheduled for Oct. 22. Ava has her sights set on a state championship this year, but she hopes to go farther before she is done.

“I want to go to more than school meets. I want to go to the national championships,” Cornelius said.

“She’s got some big goals and some things she wants to do, but I think she’s completely capable of reaching all of them,” Dial said. “One of the things that she’s told me is she wants to run at Oklahoma State.”

“We’ve looked at the next steps, and coach (Dial) has give us clues here and there,” Meagan said, “but we know there’s a couple of things she could do after state if she does well.”

The Class 6A state meet is set for Oct. 29 at Edmond Santa Fe.