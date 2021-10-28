Tulsa-area qualifiers for state cross country meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe

Class 6A
Jenks girls: Trojans are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A and are led by Avery Mazzei and Deborah Mazzei. The senior sisters finished second and eighth, respectively, at last week’s regional meet. Ryann Barber, Emily Coffey and Sophie Simmons round out the rest of the Trojans’ top five, which coasted to a regional title leading up to the state meet.
Cayden Dawson (Bixby): Spartan senior finished second at last year’s state meet, but has been on a roll leading up to this year’s state meet. Finished last week’s regional meet at 17 minutes, 26 seconds, winning the event by 52 seconds.
Owasso girls: Defending 6A champions finished second at last week’s regional. Senior Elizabeth Booth leads the Rams and finished sixth at last week’s regional meet.
Class 5A
Bishop Kelley girls: Last year’s 5A state champions are led by freshmen Gwyneth Meyers and Malana Eureste and seniors Katherine Bishop and Ella Eureste. The quartet teamed up to help the Comets finish first overall at last week’s 5A regional in Tulsa.
Brelee Burcham (Coweta): Junior runner finished first overall at last week’s regional meet with a time of 19:11. Burcham finished 11th overall at last year’s state meet.
Mason Pendley (Pryor): Senior runner finished first last week in regional action, finishing at 16:51 and claiming first overall with a 10-second cushion.
Class 4A
Cascia Hall girls: Commandos are led by a quartet of runners — Abie Dukelow, Avery Gonzales, Shea Jackson and Megan Mullen — who led Cascia Hall to a first-place finish in regional action. The Commandos finished second overall at last year’s state meet.
Lincoln Christian boys: Bulldogs’ Andrew Smithwick led the way at regional last week, and Jaxson Brooks, Ethan Martin, Asher Harris and Lukas Bury all finished in the top 13. Bulldogs are ranked second in Class 4A.
Gabriella Degeorge (Lincoln Christian): Senior runner was last week’s regional champion at 12:35, winning with a three-second cushion.
Class 3A
Regent Prep girls: Rams coasted to last week’s regional championship with 60 points, beating Adair by 26 points. The Rams won last year’s state championship and this year are led by sophomore Micah Dickens, junior Ellie Hoemann and senior Rebecca O’Dea.
Shayna Hendrix (Kiefer): Trojan junior finished second at last week’s regional meet in Henryetta with a time of 12:51. She came in 10th place at last year’s state meet.
Ty Rupert (Kiefer): Senior runner led the Trojans at last week’s regional meet with a time of 18:19 and helped the Trojans finished third overall. Rupert finished last year’s 3A state meet at fifth overall.
Rejoice Christian boys: Eagles are led by juniors Evan Heiden and Max Coulter. Rejoice was last week’s regional champion in Henryetta with 58 points, beating Claremore Sequoyah by 25 points.
— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World