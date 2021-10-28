Tulsa-area qualifiers for state cross country meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe

Class 6A

Jenks girls: Trojans are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A and are led by Avery Mazzei and Deborah Mazzei. The senior sisters finished second and eighth, respectively, at last week’s regional meet. Ryann Barber, Emily Coffey and Sophie Simmons round out the rest of the Trojans’ top five, which coasted to a regional title leading up to the state meet.

Cayden Dawson (Bixby): Spartan senior finished second at last year’s state meet, but has been on a roll leading up to this year’s state meet. Finished last week’s regional meet at 17 minutes, 26 seconds, winning the event by 52 seconds.

Owasso girls: Defending 6A champions finished second at last week’s regional. Senior Elizabeth Booth leads the Rams and finished sixth at last week’s regional meet.

Class 5A

Bishop Kelley girls: Last year’s 5A state champions are led by freshmen Gwyneth Meyers and Malana Eureste and seniors Katherine Bishop and Ella Eureste. The quartet teamed up to help the Comets finish first overall at last week’s 5A regional in Tulsa.