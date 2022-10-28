State cross country preview: Area teams, runners to watch

STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEETS

Saturday

Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond

Tickets: $13

Schedule: 6A girls, 8:30 a.m.; 6A boys, 9:15 a.m.; 5A girls, 10:15 a.m.; 5A boys, 11 a.m.; 2A girls, 11:45 a.m.; 2A boys, 12:15 p.m.; 4A girls, 1 p.m.; 4A boys, 1:30 p.m.; 3A girls, 2:15 p.m.; 3A boys: 2:45 p.m.

Area teams, runners to watch

6A

Jenks girls: The Trojans are pursuing their third team championship in four years. Senior Ryann Barber finished 20th overall at the 2021 championships. Her sister, freshman Kate Barber, finished seventh overall at the Ponca City regional, running a 20:28.

Owasso girls: Finished first overall at the Ponca City regional. Senior Rayna Kucharuski and sophomore Quinn Thomason finished 5-6 at the regional. Seniors Olivia Graham and Sandra Humes finished 11-12. Senior Brooklyn Garafola finished 17th to round out the Rams’ scoring.

Owasso boys: Finished regional runners-up with three top-10 finishers. Junior Samuel Hays was fourth, senior Casey Little was ninth and junior Dane Janowski went home with 10th. Finished third at the 2021 6A state championships.

Ava Cornelius (Union girls): Freshman ran 19:33 to finish third overall at regionals. The Redhawks placed sixth overall to qualify as a team.

5A

Bishop Kelley boys: The Comets are searching for their first team state championship since 2008 after claiming the regional title Saturday in Ponca City. Sophomore Rowan Meyers led the team with a third-place finish, junior Will Vantrease and sophomore Charlie Ritchie finished 7-8, and senior Will Applegate and sophomore Ethan Perkins finished 18-19.

Bishop Kelley girls: The Comets, led by defending 5A state champion Gwyneth Meyers, are going for their sixth consecutive team title. Meyers finished second overall at the Ponca City regional with a time of 19:46 to lead the Comets to a team title. Malana Eureste finished third at regionals.

McKenna Hood (Tahlequah girls): Junior upset Meyers to win the regional championship with a time of 19:20, leading the Tigers to a sixth-place finish. Hood finished 21st overall at the 6A state championship in 2021.

Avan Doeksen (Coweta boys): Tigers senior placed fifth individually at the Ponca City regional with a time of 17:15.14, leading Coweta to a fourth-place team finish. Doeksen placed 19th at the 2021 5A state championship.

4A

Lincoln Christian boys: Seniors Andrew Smithwick and Jaxson Brooks finished first and second at the regional meet with times of 16:09 and 17:37, respectively, as the Bulldogs claimed the team regional championship. Junior Brody Johnson, sophomore Colin Pogue and senior Tyler Stine finished 9-10-11. The Bulldogs finished second as a team in 2021 as Smithwick finished second and Brooks finished 15th.

Shea Jackson (Cascia Hall girls): Junior finished fourth individually at the Checotah regional with a 2-mile time of 13:21.73. Was one of two qualifiers for defending state champion Commandos; finished 16th overall as an individual in 2021.

Poteau boys: Finished as regional runners-up behind the performances of junior Tyler Baker, senior Stihl Snyder and sophomore Ramio Lucero, who finished 4-6-7.

3A

Regent Prep girls: Rams attempting to win their third consecutive state title after winning the regional championship at Checotah on Saturday. Freshman Lucy O’Dea won the individual title with a 2-mile time of 12:54. Junior Micah Dickens finished third and senior Ellie Hoemann finished fifth. Alivia Sides finished 12th and Mary Kauffman was 15th.

Regent Prep boys: The Rams are looking for their first team championship in school history after winning the regional. Freshman Jeremiah Tangren won the individual title after running a 17:35 5k. Freshmen Clay McKinney and Jonah Dickens finished fitth and 11th, respectively.

Shayna Hendrix (Kiefer girls): Senior finished second at regionals with a 13:02 in the 5k. Hendrix finished third at the 2021 3A state championships behind two Oklahoma Christian School runners.

Evan Heiden (Rejoice Christian boys): Heiden led the Eagles to a second-place finish at the regional championship after finishing second individually with a 17:54. He finished eighth at the 2021 state championship as the Eagles finished second as a team.

2A

Colcord girls: Won the overall regional championship, led by freshman Madison Hancock, Allie Jones and senior Mattison Hamilton, who finished 6-7-8. Team finished 17th overall at the 2021 state championship with no individuals within the top 35.

Reese Covey (Riverfield Country Day girls): Sophomore qualified for the 2A championship with a fourth-place finish at the Checotah regional after running a 13:47 in the 2-mile. Covey will be Riverfield’s lone representative.

Koulter Drake (Warner boys): Sophomore finished second overall at the Checotah regional with a 5k time of 18:06. Drake, along with eighth-place finisher Cooper Lange, led Warner to a sixth-place team finish at regionals.

Landon Jesse (Drumright boys): Sophomore will be Drumright’s only representative at the 2A championship after a fourth-place finish at regionals with a time of 18:50.​