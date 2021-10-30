State cross country notebook: Kelley wins another 5A girls title; Cascia girls tops in 4A

Freshman leads Kelley to another 5A title

Bishop Kelley freshman Gwyneth Meyers set the bar high for her high school cross country career by winning the Class 5A Girls State Cross Country individual championship Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Meyers clocked in at 19 minutes, four seconds ahead of Stilwell's Emily Cruz for an exciting finish.

She also led the Comets to their fifth straight 5A crown, edging Piedmont 54 to 61 in the final team standings.

"It feels really amazing to not only win individually, but to win as a team," Meyers said. "It's way more fun."

Coweta finished third in the team standings with 99 points.

Kelley had three runners place in the top 10. Katherine Bishop finished fifth in 19:10 and Malana Eureste was ninth in 19:58.

The championship wasn't a lock until the scores were posted. The Kelley girls thought they might have finished second, but the roar from the team when they saw they had won the title was deafening.

"We thought we got second," Meyers said. "We knew it was going to be close."

For the Kelly freshman, it all came as quite a shock.