State cross country notebook: Kelley wins another 5A girls title; Cascia girls tops in 4A

Freshman leads Kelley to another 5A title
Bishop Kelley freshman Gwyneth Meyers set the bar high for her high school cross country career by winning the Class 5A Girls State Cross Country individual championship Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Meyers clocked in at 19 minutes, four seconds ahead of Stilwell's Emily Cruz for an exciting finish.
She also led the Comets to their fifth straight 5A crown, edging Piedmont 54 to 61 in the final team standings.
"It feels really amazing to not only win individually, but to win as a team," Meyers said. "It's way more fun."
Coweta finished third in the team standings with 99 points.
Kelley had three runners place in the top 10. Katherine Bishop finished fifth in 19:10 and Malana Eureste was ninth in 19:58.
The championship wasn't a lock until the scores were posted. The Kelley girls thought they might have finished second, but the roar from the team when they saw they had won the title was deafening.
"We thought we got second," Meyers said. "We knew it was going to be close."
For the Kelly freshman, it all came as quite a shock.
"I did not expect this," she said. "I had some races that weren't my best races, but all I knew is this is the one that really counted."
Now the bar is set very high for Meyers. But she just wants to enjoy this race first.
"Let's cross that bridge when we get to it," she said.
Cascia Hall grabs 4A girls championship
Cascia Hall ran in a pack with its first four runners in the top 16 as the Commandos easily claimed the Class 4A Girls State Cross Country title at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Cascia scored a team total of 76, outpacing Lincoln Christian with 124 for the title.
"It was amazing. They were outstanding," said Cascia Hall coach Adam Stoermer. "We talk about running as a family and running as a team and we had two girls who had a B-day and other girls picked up and filled the gaps and ran as a team and delivered the performance we knew they were capable of."
Cascia Hall, led by junior Megan Mullen in sixth place, also got top 20 finishes from Abie Dukelow in 13th, Avery Gonzales in 14th and Shea Jackson is 16th.
Lincoln Christian's Gabriella Degeorge finished second.
Regent Prep girls win 3A crown
The Regent Prep girls slid by Adair to win the Class 3A Girls State Cross Country meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Regent scored 127 to Adair's 136, while Marlow finished third with 161.
"It was a little surprising because it got a little closer than we thought it would be," said Regent Prep coach Jeff Anderson. "I think this is an experienced group of runners, and they knew to not quit fighting until the very end, and it came down to that. It feels good."
The difference came as Regent placed two runners in the top 10 — Micah Dickens in fourth place and Emmarie Marino in ninth.
And things look bright for the future for Regent Prep.
"We have an outstanding middle school coach and an outstanding middle school program," Anderson said. "It's looking very bright. We are losing two very good seniors and we will replace them with two middle school kids, so it all looks very promising."
— Rick Heaton, For the Tulsa World