Signing day: Jenks twins Avery and Deborah Mazzei sign with ORU
Signing day: Jenks twins Avery and Deborah Mazzei sign with ORU

Jenks Signing Day (copy)

Jenks' cross country runners Deborah and Avery Mazzei sign their letters of intent to Oral Roberts University during a ceremony Wednesday at Jenks' Sharp Center.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

JENKS — Nine Jenks student-athletes particpated in a college signing ceremony Wednesday at Sharp Center. 

All of the signees went solo up to the main table for signings except for twin sisters Avery and Deborah Mazzei.

The Mazzei twins both signed cross country/track letters with Oral Roberts University. They decided on ORU last week.

"It's so exciting," Avery said. "It's so nice to have the weight lifted off, being able to decide where we're going and know what's going to happen the next few years."

Avery was an All-World Awards winner as a junior and Deborah has been an All-World finalist.

Jenks' Class 6A state championship cross country team had five of the nine signees at the ceremony. The other runners who signed were Tarryn Lowry with Oklahoma, Sophie Simmons with Kansas State and Shelby Kihega with Missouri Southern.

"It's been so fun," Deborah said about this fall. "Last year we weren't able to win cross country and we really thought we were going to, so we were really excited to win this year in a comeback season. It's a great feeling."

Deborah is leaning towards studying graphic design while Avery is looking at nursing or political science.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

