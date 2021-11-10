Signing day: `Family culture' leads Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle to OSU

BROKEN ARROW — Payton Hinkle, who just won her third consecutive Class 6A individual cross country state championship on Oct. 30 (she finished second as a freshman), was thrilled to sign with Oklahoma State on Wednesday at Broken Arrow’s Varsity Club.

“I’m just so excited to finally make it official,” said Hinkle, also won a 6A state title in track as a freshman in the 3200 meters in 2019, and finished second in 2021 (there was no state meet in 2020 due to COVID-19). “It’s been a long four years but a great four years, so it’s exciting to just continue that path at Oklahoma State University.”

Wednesday was the opening day of the NCAA signing period for all sports except football.

Also named the Gatorade cross country Runner of the Year the past two years, as well as the 2020 and 2021 Tulsa World All-World cross country Athlete of the Year, Hinkle chose OSU in part because of the feeling of camaraderie she felt there.

“They have such a family culture, and the coaches, they just had everything I was looking for,” Hinkle said. “They know what they want, they’re very on top of everything and I know that they’re going to help push me to the athlete that I want to become.”