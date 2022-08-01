Retired Jenks, Lincoln Christian track coach Martha ORourke reflects on 'blessed' career

After winning 12 state championships across stints as the head coach of cross country and track teams at Jenks and Lincoln Christian High Schools, retirement has been an unusual transition for Martha ORourke.

ORourke has nine grandchildren and spends most of her time hanging out with them weekly. Her and her husband love having the opportunity to attend most of their grandchildren’s sporting events with the extra time on their hands.

“It’s just a different chapter in my life,” ORourke said. “I’m just enjoying it. I think just really taking the time each day to just be so grateful and thankful that I’m able to do that.”

On Tuesday, ORourke will receive the All-World Lifetime Achievement Award for her achievements during her coaching career. The award, which debuted in 2017, honored legendary former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble, who was the Trojans’ track coach before ORourke replaced him in 1996.

Trimble, who died in 2019, helped land ORourke her first head coaching gig. Now, the two are etched in history.

Past winners include Joe Gilbert (2018), Mike Mims (2019) and Gil Cloud (2021).

“He was a great coach, but a better man,” ORourke said. “To be following in his footsteps like that, I mean, to me, that’s it. That’s the legacy I want.”

Reflecting on her career as a coach, she misses the tough days, where her players would improve the most.

“Once you get the kids through those, they begin to have such a passion and desire, that once they get through that, they can get through anything,” ORourke said. “Then, it makes race day fun.”

ORourke always wished she stopped and enjoyed her time with her athletes she coached and the people she met along the way. But for her, that’s just a small part missing from a career she loved.

“That’s one regret, that I didn’t enjoy it on the way,” ORourke said. “It just seemed like you were off one day and then you’re ready to go back into the next season preparing.”

ORourke called the running sports a “young man’s sport,” as it’s exhausting keeping up with the physical demands of preparing for races. But, at 72 years old, she feels fortunate to spend time with some of her grandkids, and even do a bit of coaching with them on the side.

ORourke is in the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Track Coaches Hall of Fame in the state. But for her, nothing is more humbling than being associated with some of the coaches that helped her get to where she ended.

“I’ve just been very, very blessed by God all my life,” ORourke said. “And I’m just taking this time now to realize that. … Just look back and seeing how blessed I was with the athletes I coached and the coaches I worked with and the schools I worked under.

“I lived a blessed life.”