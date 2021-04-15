Mustang's Gabe Simonsen receives Gatorade Award in cross country for the second straight year

Mustang’s Gabe Simonsen has been named Gatorade state boys cross country runner of the year for the second straight season.

The Gatorade Company made the announcement Thursday in its 36th year of honoring the nation’s top athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Simonsen, a 5-foot-6 senior, captured the Class 6A individual state title for the third straight year, breaking the tape 17.79 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor in Edmond last November, and led the Broncos to the 6A team title.

He also won the Oklahoma/Arkansas Meet of Champions, held at Broken Arrow High School, by more than 10 seconds.

“Gabe had another strong season,” Westmoore coach Scott Downard said in a Gatorade news release. “He’s definitely been the (male) athlete to beat on the Oklahoma cross country scene.”

The award recognizes athletic and academic ability and character on and off the track. Simonsen has maintained a weighted 4.11 GPA in the classroom and has signed to run on scholarship at Oklahoma State University in the fall.

He is now eligible for Gatorade’s national runner of the year award, to be announced later this month.

