Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick named Gatorade's state Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

Lincoln Christian senior Andrew Smithwick was announced Monday as the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

Smithwick won the Class 4A state meet last fall with a time of 15:28.6, leading the Bulldogs to the team title.

His performance at state capped a season that included having the best time by a state runner and finishing second at the OSU Cowboy Jamboree. Smithwick had a personal-best time of 15:00.00 in the El Caliente race at the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival, where he was Oklahoma's fastest runner.

According to Gatorade, the award recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. distinguishes Smithwick as Oklahoma’s best high school boys cross country player.

Smithwick, an Oral Roberts signee, has a weighted 4.04 GPA. He has volunteered as part of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, a youth empowerment group that discusses controversial topics and brainstorms solutions. Each summer, he donates many hours on behalf of Global Ventures, a nonprofit ministry group that performs service-mission work in a variety of low-income countries.