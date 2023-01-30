 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick named Gatorade's state Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

  • 0
spring mugs tgp091 (copy) (copy) (copy)

Andrew Smithwick

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Lincoln Christian senior Andrew Smithwick was announced Monday as the  Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

Smithwick won the Class 4A state meet last fall with a time of 15:28.6, leading the Bulldogs to the team title.

His performance at state capped a season that included having the best time by a state runner and finishing second at the OSU Cowboy Jamboree. Smithwick had a personal-best time of 15:00.00 in the El Caliente race at the prestigious Chile Pepper Festival, where he was Oklahoma's fastest runner.

According to Gatorade, the award recognizes athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. distinguishes Smithwick as Oklahoma’s best high school boys cross country player. 

Smithwick, an Oral Roberts signee, has a weighted 4.04 GPA. He has volunteered as part of the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Academy, a youth empowerment group that discusses controversial topics and brainstorms solutions. Each summer, he donates many hours on behalf of Global Ventures, a nonprofit ministry group that performs service-mission work in a variety of low-income countries.

People are also reading…

The Tulsa World's 2022 All-World and All-State football team announcements begin Feb. 11. Barry looks back at the best state players he's covered and seen the past decades.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to host 2024 Copa America International Soccer Tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert