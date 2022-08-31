LCS senior Andrew Smithwick trained in three countries, ran at Nike Nationals this summer

Less than one week before he was scheduled to run two events in the Nike Outdoor Nationals, Andrew Smithwick was in Zambia.

His father, John, runs Global Ventures, a Christian missions organization. Andrew was used to helping his father on mission trips (Zambia was only the first of three international trips the Smithwick’s took this summer), but the 18-year old Lincoln Christian distance runner had Eugene, Oregon, on his mind.

Smithwick, who won the Class 4A boys 1600-meter title in May in 4 minutes, 20.29 seconds, qualified to run in the Nike Emerging Elite division. An absence from Lincoln’s championship 4x800m relay team, which also qualified for nationals, allowed Smithwick to run twice on the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field from June 16-19.

His last day in Zambia was June 12.

“It was very difficult to make time to train because it was lots of full days,” Smithwick said. “I had to get up super early. Like the crack of dawn. Running on dirt, molasses roads and like a big sugar cane field ... and that’s what I believe carried me to go do really well.”

Smithwick who is an early favorite to win the 4A cross country championship this fall, finished 19th in the mile with a 4:21.82, and the "Tulsa Speed" 3,200-meter relay team finished fifth at nationals. Smithwick says the experience was "magnificent."

Lincoln Head Coach Stephen Lewelling chauffeured Smithwick and his teammates to Oregon. He has coached Smithwick since he was a freshman.

“They say you’re supposed to have one hour for recovery for every time you travel. There’s no way he got it,” Lewelling says. “When we were in Eugene, he was so dedicated to sleep, to eating. It was a business trip.”

Smithwick tried football and basketball when he was younger, but his "business" has always been running. His parents say when he was transitioning from crawling as a toddler, he went straight to "stumble running."

"I was so mentally tough when I was younger, and I just couldn't show it out on football. I was taller than other people ... I'd just get crushed because I was so skinny," Smithwick said. "Running is where I could really show how mentally strong I was. That's a sport where the mindset goes further than physicality. It really is about how strong your willpower is."

As natural as Smithwick comes by his willpower, his loss in the 3200m, which he was favored to win in May, has taken Smithwick's motivation to new heights. After nationals, Smithwick adhered to his training regiment while on mission trips in Honduras and Albania. From the start of summer until the end, Smithwick rarely broke from his training.

“When you get top-five three years in-a-row, and then you lose at track state, something you were highly favored in. … That was the flip, was losing. He came back the next day and obliterated the field (in the 1600m),” Lewelling said.

Lewelling recalls checking Smithwick's progress on the Strava running app soon after his performance in the track and field state championships in May.

“(Smithwick) would go on long runs at like a five-something pace. He would get like 10 miles at a five-something pace. Like you’re in high school dude. You know that’s collegiate-level,” Lewelling said. “For him, it was like every day, he had that weighing on him.”

Smithwick opened his senior year earlier this month winning first place in the Riverside 5k by almost 30 seconds. The determined teenager is also a contender to repeat in the mile — and to avenge his loss in the 3200m.

"The years prior, I've trained overseas, but this year I've really almost every day been training and staying consistent," Smithwick said. "I've really made it a point to brace myself, because I know it's going to be painful. And I know it's more of a mental game than anything. ... And just being ready to overcome it and know that I have a little bit more in the tank."

Smithwick races Thursday in Meeker.