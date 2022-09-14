High schools fall notebook: Comets finish off rough week; Trojans move up volleyball charts

VOLLEYBALL

Shake-ups at the top

6A No. 1 Bishop Kelley, which had started 12-0, suffered four losses in the past week. Sixth-ranked Jenks, which jumped to No. 3 on Monday, defeated the Comets 2-1 in the Bishop Kelley Tournament of Champions on Friday.

Jenks defeated No. 2 Broken Arrow 3-1 on Saturday but lost to Fayetteville (Ark.) later that day. Fayetteville (Ark.) defeated Kelley twice Saturday.

Kelley retained its No. 1 position in Monday’s poll. No. 4 Edmond Memorial defeated the Comets 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Owasso taking road less traveled

After a Tuesday night loss to Jenks, the Rams have a challenging schedule ahead. In Owasso’s next six games, the Rams will play No. 1 Bishop Kelley, No. 2 Broken Arrow, 3 Jenks, No. 4 Edmond Memorial, No. 7 Bixby and 5A No. 6 Sapulpa.

Owasso’s Jada Bishop received All-Tournament honors at the Bishop Kelley Tournament of Champions and was a nominee for athlete of the week.

West dominance continues in 5A

The top four spots in Monday’s 5A coaches’ poll were occupied by teams with a 405- or 580- area code: Mount St. Mary, Bishop McGuinness, Lawton MacArthur and Piedmont, respectively.

Glenpool (24-5) holds the No. 5 spot after winning six consecutive games. Glenpool defeated Edison 3-0 Tuesday night.

Sapulpa trailed the Warriors at No. 7.

In a league of their own

In 4A, Regent Prep and Verdigris are ranked first and second, respectively, but the Cardinals received 11 first-place votes to Regent’s nine. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 2-0 on Saturday in the Catoosa Port City Classic.

Cascia Hall (16-4) came in at No. 4 in 4A in the latest poll. The Commandos have won eight consecutive games, including three straight over top-10 teams. Ramsey Wagner was a nominee for athlete of the week. Wagner was an All-Tournament selection at the Commando Shootout earlier this month and has amassed 271 kills this season.

No. 7 Catoosa heating up

Catoosa (20-10) had won 11 consecutive games before losing Tuesday night to 4A No. 6 Lincoln Christian. Cameryn Barclay was named All-Tournament at the Port City Classic, where she averaged 8 kills per set with 94% hitting efficiency and 93% serving efficiency.

New sheriff in town

Rejoice Christian jumped Holland Hall to take the No. 1 spot in 3A. Holland Hall received 17 first-place votes, while the Eagles received only two, but Rejoice edged the Dutch in overall votes. Both teams will play in the Rejoice Tournament starting Friday.

SOFTBALL

Trojans surging ahead

Jenks remains undefeated in District 6A-3 play with a 21-3 overall record, the best in 6A. The Trojans went 7-1 last week with one loss to Perry.

Stillwater trails the Trojans with a 7-3 district record and 28 district points. The Pioneers dropped three consecutive games last week to Lone Grove, Choctaw and Southmore before defeating Enid 7-3 on Monday.

Bixby, Sand Springs and Bartlesville hold the next three spots, respectively.

Parity in the turnpike district

Choctaw remains atop the District 6A-4 standings with a 17-5 overall record and a 9-1 record in district play. The YellowJackets defeated Broken Arrow (21-9), second in the district standings, Monday evening.

Owasso, third in the district’s standings, is the only team that has defeated Choctaw. The Rams (18-6) have lost in district play to Ponca City, Norman North and Broken Arrow.

Norman North and Ponca trail Owasso in third and fourth, respectively, ahead of Muskogee, Union and Del City.

At the horn

Union’s Lily Hance knocked a walk-off triple to left field Saturday to claim victory over El Reno in the Bixby Tournament. Hance was a nominee for athlete of the week.

Tale of two Tigers

Pryor (17-7) and Coweta (19-7) are both undefeated in District 5A-3 play, with Pryor holding the edge in district points with 93 to Coweta’s 87.

Pryor has won eight consecutive games while only allowing three runs in that stretch. Coweta has won its last three games by a combined score of 48-0.

CROSS COUNTRY

New kid on the block

Union freshman Ava Cornelius won her second straight race Saturday with a time of 19 minutes, 25.46 seconds at Broken Arrow. Piedmont’s Lily Scheck finished second at 19:29, and Kelley’s Gwynth Meters finished third at 19:58.

Sapulpa’s Izsik Meza won the Booker T. Washington Invitational by more than 20 seconds with a 5k time of 17:59. He was trailed by two Hornets: Oscar Uy (18:22) and Samuel Freeman (18:31). The Hornets won the meet.

The win was Meza’s first of the year. He finished fourth at the Sapulpa Chieftain Invitational and sixth at Lincoln Christian.

Edison’s Jade Burnett was a finalist for athlete of the week. The freshman finished 13th at Broken Arrow, seventh at Carl Albert and fifth at Tahlequah to start the season.​

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World