High schools fall notebook: Bishop Kelley tops volleyball rankings again

VOLLEYBALL

Comets No. 1 again

Bishop Kelley retained the top spot in the latest Class 6A coaches poll. The 10-0 Comets shut out No. 7 Bixby and 4A No. 5 Lincoln Christian last week. Kelley hosts the Comet Tournament of Champions starting Friday.

Stillwater (5-7) upset No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe last Thursday. Including a loss to No. 3 Edmond Memorial, Stillwater’s Bess Glenn recorded 30 kills and four aces with no defensive errors over the two-game span. The Pioneers will play in the Comet Tournament of Champions starting Friday.

No. 2 Broken Arrow (13-2) received three first-place votes and will play in the Comet Tournament of Champions. No. 6 Jenks (8-2) received one vote. Owasso (11-4) was ranked third.

Class 5A No. 5 Glenpool has won 16 of its past 17 games, its only loss to No. 7 Sapulpa (13-9). The Chieftains' Stailee Heard had a combined 34 kills on a .368 hitting percentage with 10 blocks last week in wins over No. 11 Collinsville and 4A No. 16 Berryhill.

In 4A, Regent Prep (17-3) was ranked first in this week’s poll. The Rams host 3A No. 1 Holland Hall at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will play in the Catoosa Port City Tournament starting Friday.

4A No. 2 Verdigris (20-2) earned four first-place votes. The Cardinals defeated No. 6 Lincoln Christian 3-1 last Thursday and Sequoyah (Claremore) 3-0 on Tuesday. Verdigris plays in the Catoosa Port City Tournament starting Friday and has scheduled matches against No. 7 Inola, 5A No. 9 Coweta and 5A No. 1 Mount St. Mary.

3A No. 2 Rejoice Christian (15-7) received three first-place votes, and No. 3 Salina (19-5) received 10 first-place votes. Rejoice will play 4A No. 1 Regent Prep on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Adams shines for Jenks

Jenks is undefeated and in first place in District 6A-3. The Trojans recorded their 13th consecutive win, 4-3, Tuesday night over Bartlesville. Pitcher Kayla Adams limited Stillwater to four hits in eight innings last Thursday and is 7-0 with two saves in her last nine appearances.

Stillwater (13-4) is second in 6A-3. In three games last week, Audriana “Boo” Herber had 42 strikeouts in 20 innings and gave up six earned runs on seven walks and 16 hits.

Broken Arrow (15-5) is second in 6A-4 and Owasso (17-5) is third. Broken Arrow’s Emma Trine batted .563 in the Joplin Tournament last weekend with one triple, three doubles, five runs scored and seven RBI.

Union’s Monica Franklin went 4-for-7 last week with two runs.

Pryor (14-7) is first in the 5A-3 standings. The Tigers have shut out their past five opponents with a combined plus-71 run differential. Coweta is second in that district with a 4-0 district record, and Claremore is third at 8-13 overall.

Tahlequah is first in 5A-4 at 18-5 overall and 8-0 in the district.

Bristow (15-2, 8-0) is first in 4A-5. McKenna Ingram pitched five innings with seven strikeouts and no earned runs in two wins last week. She hit a home run and batted in three runs during the same stretch.

Verdigris trails Bristow in 4A-5 with an 18-3 overall record and a 4-1 district record. The Cardinals have won 13 consecutive games.

CROSS COUNTRY

Union runners ahead of field

Union freshman Ava Cornelius won the Sapulpa Chieftain Invitational with a 2-mile time of 12 minutes, 11 seconds. Cascia Hall’s Dylan Derewonko won the boys race with a time of 10:35.

Bartlesville’s girls finished first as a team with 42 points. The Bruins’ Gentry Turner, Emily Lechuga and Katherine Manley finished second, third and seventh, respectively. Mannford’s Peyton Carson finished fourth with a time of 12:58.

Union’s boys won the meet with a team score of 64. Camden Knutson, Seth Taylor and Max Hartgrave finished 5-6-7 for the Redhawks.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World