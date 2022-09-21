High school sports notebook: Jenks takes top spot in 6A volleyball poll

VOLLEYBALL

Defending champs eyeing repeat

Jenks jumped Bishop Kelley to claim No. 1 in this week’s Class 6A coaches poll after the Comets had maintained the top spot all season. The Trojans have won 10 of their past 11 contests and defeated No. 6 Owasso 3-1 last Tuesday.

Kelley slipped to second in the rankings.

The defending 6A state champions defeated Kelley 2-1 in their only head-to-head match Friday, Sept. 9, at the Bishop Kelley Comet Tournament of Champions. The Trojans were ranked sixth at the time.

Jenks (15-3) defeated Muskogee 3-0 Tuesday night, while Kelley(15-4) downed rival Bishop McGuinness 3-0.

Owasso continues challenging schedule

After playing Jenks and Edmond Memorial (now No. 3), the Rams (16-11) fell 3-1 to No. 9 Bixby on Tuesday night and will close this week against No. 4 Broken Arrow on Thursday. Owasso will play Kelley next Friday, Sept. 30.

Rockets remain undefeated

5A No. 1 Mount St. Mary (24-0) has won 21 of its 25 games unanswered and has allowed only three set wins this season. The defending 5A champions have defeated 12 top-10 teams in 4A, 5A and 6A.

Glenpool trending up

Glenpool (26-5) grabbed the No. 5 spot in Monday’s 5A poll after shutting out their last six opponents. The Warriors have won eight consecutive games and have two regular-season contests remaining: Sept. 26 vs. East Central and Oct. 4 at No. 5 McAlester.

Power four

The top four remained unchanged in Monday’s 4A poll: Verdigris (29-5) at No. 1, Regent Prep (26-5) at No. 2, Community Christian (25-2) at No. 3 and Cascia Hall (20-7) at No. 4.

SOFTBALL

Jenks seeking perfect district record

At 23-4 overall, Jenks leads the 6A-3 standings and is 12-0 against the district. The Trojans have six regular-season games to go, including one against a 6A-3 opponent: Sept. 26 at Memorial/Booker T. Washington’s joint team.

Muskogee’s Simmons throws no-hitter

Muskogee’s Jaliyah Simmons threw a no-hitter Thursday in Muskogee’s 23-0 win over Memorial/Booker T. Washington’s joint team. The Roughers are 11-21 overall and 4-8 in district play.

5A-3 showdown

Pryor (19-9, 12-1) suffered its first district loss Tuesday, 1-0 at Coweta (22-7, 12-0). On Thursday, Pryor will look to return the favor when it hosts Coweta at 5 p.m. for the final district game for both teams.

Claremore trails Pryor in the 5A-3 standings with a 13-15 overall record and an 8-4 district record.

Hornets sting Stilwell

Hilldale (16-4, 9-0) remained unbeaten in district play after dropping Stilwell (18-4, 8-3) 10-0 on Monday night. With only one district game remaining against Westville, which has yet to win a district game, the Hornets are in position to run the table in 4A-5.

Verdigris (25-5, 9-1) are third in the 4A-5 standings. The Hornets gave the Cardinals their only district loss 5-1 on Aug. 19. Stilwell trails Verdigris and Fort Gibson (14-4, 4-6) is fourth.

CROSS COUNTRY

Local standouts win big at Holland Hall

Jenks senior Tyler McDoulett won his first career varsity race Saturday at the 37th annual Holland Hall Invitational. He finished in 17 minutes, 6.56 seconds as the Trojans claimed first place as a team.

“It felt great to finally win my first cross country race,” McDoulett said. “It was a big confidence booster going into pre-state this upcoming weekend. The team win was also great because we haven’t won a 5k race since I joined the team freshman year.”

Glenpool’s Cade McCall finished second with a 17:17.45, and Edison’s Henry Zoellner ran a 17:31.49 for third. Union’s boys finished second as a team.

Union freshman Ava Cornelius won the girls 5k with a time of 20:19.32. It was her third consecutive win this season.

“The course at Holland Hall was definitely a change,” Cornelius said. “But it was nice to get another win with all the hard work I’ve been putting in.”

McDoulett and Cornelius will compete in the Edmond Pre-State meet on Saturday.

“Because of these last two races, I have a pretty good feeling about pre-state,” Cornelius said. “I’m so excited to go into these big races.”

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World