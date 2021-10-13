High school notes: Lincoln Christian boys, Cascia girls win Pinnacle meet; Softball, volleyball state tournaments this week

But Bristow is back in this year’s state tournament aiming to change that. The Purple Pirates will embark on their Class 4A state tournament trek on Thursday with an opening-round game against Tuttle in Oklahoma City.

“I’ve got some of the best-natured kids who want to win so badly that they overthink and over-swing,” Robison said. “They’re just trying to do too much versus trusting what they’ve built since T-ball. You love them for it, but composure will be key. If we can show up with the right mindset and poise we’ve got a great chance to win every time.”

Setting the tone for Bristow (30-6) is junior pitcher McKenna Ingram, who surpassed the 300-strikeout mark earlier this week. She is currently sporting a 0.62 ERA with 27 wins in the pitching circle, while hitting .374 with 34 RBIs.

Sophomore shortstop Ava Yocham is carrying a .429 batting average, along with 11 triples, 24 RBI and 24 stolen bases. Junior center field Kinzie Williams is hitting .400 with 23 stolen bases and a .446 on-base percentage.