High school notes: Jenks, Coweta win girls conference cross country titles; Beth Bayless sets Regent Prep volleyball records

“When the girls claimed their conference title this year, it was simply icing on the cake,” Ng said. “They stepped on the line knowing that’s what they were going to do. They knew they had put in the work and that they were more than ready to attack that race. But they most certainly had to fight for it. Each girl had her own job to do, and each girl stepped up to the plate to do that job. For us, winning conference is reassurance. The girls see their hard work put into action and they reap the benefits of that.”