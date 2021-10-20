High school notes: Jenks, Coweta win girls conference cross country titles; Beth Bayless sets Regent Prep volleyball records

CROSS COUNTRY
Title for Trojans
Avery Mazzei led the way for the Jenks girls as they won the Frontier Valley Conference championship Saturday at Bartlesville.
The Trojans logged 33 points with both Owasso and Broken Arrow in second place with 67 points apiece.
Mazzei finished in third place overall at 19 minutes, 18 seconds in the 5K race. Ryann Barber (19:52, fifth place) and Deborah Mazzei (19:55, sixth place) gave the Trojans three runners in the top six.
The other two scoring Trojans were Emily Coffey (20:35) and Anna Bowler (20:48) in ninth and 10th places, respectively.
“Our team has 16 seniors, and their leadership this season has been phenomenal,” Jenks coach Rachael Graddy said. “Proud of all our seniors who ran their last high school race last week. For our varsity girls, it was a great tune-up race to get us ready for regionals and state. Excited for what the rest of the season holds.”
Capturing the individual title was Bixby’s Cayden Dawson at 18:20, beating Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle by 41 seconds.
Owasso, which will host the 6A and 5A East regionals at Mohawk Park on Saturday, won the Frontier boys division with 39 points, and Broken Arrow was second with 49 points.
Broken Arrow’s Blake Feron won the individual title at 16:31, and Owasso’s Gideon Hays was second at 17:20. Sapulpa’s Mason Quinton and Even Quinton finished at 17:21 and 17:24, respectively, and were both in the top four.
Coweta wins in tiebreaker
The Coweta and Tahlequah girls tied for the Metro Lakes Conference championship last week, but Coweta came away with the tiebreaker and the league title after both teams finished with 28 points.
Leading the way for Coweta was Brelee Burcham, who finished the 5K race at 19:04 and won the individual crown.
“Brelee Burcham winning first overall was more than earned,” Coweta coach Christi Ng said. “This girl literally eats, sleeps and breathes running. I have never met someone so devoted to her sport, team and her coaches. She’s the epitome of what every coach wants on their team.
"Brelee is ranked well going into the next two weeks, and her conference title is just another proof of her readiness.”
Hailey Secrest (20:03, third place), Anna Patterson (21:09, fifth), Kate Little (21:27, eighth) and Riley Buthod (21:52, 11th) rounded out Coweta’s top five to give the Tigers 28 points. But it was Macey Brooks who came through with the title for Coweta by finishing 12th overall at 21:56 and beating Tahlequah’s sixth-place runner to claim the tiebreaker.
“When the girls claimed their conference title this year, it was simply icing on the cake,” Ng said. “They stepped on the line knowing that’s what they were going to do. They knew they had put in the work and that they were more than ready to attack that race. But they most certainly had to fight for it. Each girl had her own job to do, and each girl stepped up to the plate to do that job. For us, winning conference is reassurance. The girls see their hard work put into action and they reap the benefits of that.”
Tahlequah’s top finisher was McKenna Hod at 19:39 in second place.
Tahlequah won the boys division with 41 points, beating Coweta by 10 points. The Tigers were led by Jack McKee at 17:01 and in second place overall.
Pryor’s Mason Pendley was the race’s top finisher at 16:40.
Stapleton wins
Oologah junior Clint Stapleton won the Verdigris Valley conference meet with a winning time of 17:39 in the 5K event. Stapleton finished 19 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.
VOLLEYBALL
Bayless sets Regent records
Regent Prep senior Beth Bayless set several school records as she led the Rams to a 40-8 record in a season that ended with a loss in the five-set 4A finals to Victory Christian on Saturday at Shawnee. In the finals, Bayless recorded 31 kills, 19 digs, two aces and a.311 hitting percentage.
Bayless set Regent regular-season records with 740 kills and a .344 hitting percentage. She had 5.92 kills per set, 61 aces, and 343 digs for the season.
In her four seasons at Regent, often playing against 6A competition, she set school career records with 2,119 kills and a .314 hitting percentage, while also recording 1,199 digs and 226 aces.
"Obviously by Beth's statistics it's clear she's very talented, but her impact on the team goes beyond her ability," Regent coach Mike Christie said. "She's a great leader on and off the court and she builds great relationships with her teammates whether they're brand new to the program or have been playing for years. In our locker room after the state finals so many of our girls spoke about how much they look up to Beth for her humility and team-first attitude. It's rare to fine someone with so much skill but also such a good heart for her team."
Regent athletic director Kerwin Dees added, "We are confident Beth will thrive at the next level because her best volleyball was played against our toughest competition."
Bayless has numerous offers from schools at all collegiate levels with several official visits coming up that include SEC and other Power-5 schools.
— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World