High school notebook: `Unity in adversity' lifts Bristow softball

SOFTBALL

Bristow barreling along

There’s a team in Class 4A mowing down opponents, and it resides in District 4A-5. Bristow is 23 games into its season and sits at 19-4 overall and 10-1 in district.

Junior pitcher McKenna Ingram has been leading the way for the Pirates in the pitching circle, where she has gone 12-3 with seven shutouts and three no-hitters. She has logged 176 strikeouts with a 0.70 ERA.

Ingram also has a .433 batting average with 22 RBIs.

Sophomore shortstop Ava Yocham leads the Pirates with 10 triples, and she also has 19 runs batted, 29 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

Kinzie Williams also has been a key contributor on offense with a .451 batting average, 16 stolen bases and 26 runs scored.