High school notebook: `Unity in adversity' lifts Bristow softball

SOFTBALL
Bristow barreling along
There’s a team in Class 4A mowing down opponents, and it resides in District 4A-5. Bristow is 23 games into its season and sits at 19-4 overall and 10-1 in district.
Junior pitcher McKenna Ingram has been leading the way for the Pirates in the pitching circle, where she has gone 12-3 with seven shutouts and three no-hitters. She has logged 176 strikeouts with a 0.70 ERA.
Ingram also has a .433 batting average with 22 RBIs.
Sophomore shortstop Ava Yocham leads the Pirates with 10 triples, and she also has 19 runs batted, 29 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.
Kinzie Williams also has been a key contributor on offense with a .451 batting average, 16 stolen bases and 26 runs scored.
“In Week 2, the team came together and decided that our motto this year would be ‘unity in adversity’ after experiencing injuries, quarantines, and you-name-it, and they’ve really stood by that and put it into action,” Bristow coach Brittany Robison said. “After weekly circumstances that have left us down a starter, or multiple starters, these kids have shown incredible resilience and have done an awesome job of picking each other up and stepping up when and where they’ve needed to.”
In September, Bristow has gone 7-1 with the lone loss a 1-0 setback against Perkins-Tryon.
“Lots of these girls have played together since T-ball and have grown up dreaming of the state tournament and college scholarships,” Robison said, “and it’s been awesome to see all the work they’ve put into achieving these goals pay off.”
VOLLEYBALL
Rams running
in front
Class 4A No. 1 Regent Prep is off to a 26-5 start this season, including 14 victories in its past 15 outings. The Rams’ lone loss was to 5A No. 2 Mount Saint Mary in the finals of the Port City Classic over the weekend.
“Our team is really playing well right now,” Regent Prep coach Mike Christie said. “Our players have great chemistry on and off the court. We have strong senior leadership and two great starting freshman that bring a lot of energy to the gym.”
The two freshmen are setter Meg Goodwin and middle blocker Ellen Jenkins. Seniors Beth Bayless, Elle Camp, Alyssa Durham and Sydney Helton round out the bulk of the rotation.
The Rams have reeled off a 10-2 showing so far against top-five teams and are cruising against 5A and 4A competition with a mark of 15-1 against those clubs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Season heating up
The Lincoln Christian boys put together a dominant showing at the Army National Guard meet at Fort Bragg last week, with Jaxson Brooks leading the Bulldogs with a time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds in the 5K event. Brooks was the overall top finisher in the field, edging out teammate Andrew Smithwick, who finished one second behind. Asher Harris (18:05), Ethan Martin (18:13) and Lukas Bury (18:20) all finished in the top six for the Bulldogs.
On the girls side, Coweta led the charge with a first-place finish as a team with 22 points, beating Lincoln Christian by 18 points. For Coweta, Brelee Burcham was the overall top finisher with a time of 19:50. Hailey Secrest (20:43), Kate Little (21:50), Macey Brooks (22:38) and Anna Patterson (23:34) finished in the top nine for the Tigers.
Also last week, the Jenks girls won their second straight meet with a first-place finish at the Broken Arrow meet. Avery Mazzei led the Trojans at 18:39, finishing in second overall behind Bixby’s Cayden Dawson (18:01).
Broken Arrow and Bishop Kelley finished second and third, respectively, in the boys division with Broken Arrow’s Blake Feron finishing first overall at 15:43. Bishop Kelley’s Ryan Brennan was ninth overall at 17:21 to lead the Comets.
— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World