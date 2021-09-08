High school notebook: Owasso softball extends winning streak to 12

Jenks’ varsity teams won both the “elite” race and the “varsity” race, while the junior varsity squad won that division, too.

“Carl Albert was our first 5k this season and we had never been to that race before, so we didn't know what to expect,” Jenks coach Rachael Graddy said. “We were very proud of the girls in getting the win in all three divisions.”

Avery Mazzei led the Trojans in the elite division, finishing second at 18:57. Deborah Mazzei (19:49), Emily Coffey (20:04) and Ryann Barber (20:09) also finished in the top 11.

In the 5A/6A varsity race, freshman Makenna Smith led Jenks with a second-place finish at 21:15. And senior Anna Bowler was right behind her in third place at 21:21.

After a state championship in 2019 and third-place showing last season, the Trojans are trying to just improve every day.

“Traditionally Jenks has had a very great cross country program and definitely have big shoes to fill,” Graddy said. “Our team this year is led by a phenomenal group of seniors. They motivate each other and have big goals. As a coach, this is one of the most motivated groups I've got to work with and they will definitely be missed next year.”