High school notebook: Ike Walker ends Dutch's drought at Holland Hall meet

CROSS COUNTRY

Walker has breakthrough win

Holland Hall coach Greg Spencer has been coaching the Dutch for 18 seasons, and he had never seen a Holland Hall runner win the Holland Hall Cross Country Invitational until this year.

Senior Ike Walker bested close to 100 runners and claimed the individual title for the Dutch. Walker finished the 5K event at 17 minutes, 1 second and beat Edmond North’s Carson Royse by 11 seconds.

Spencer said the last time a Dutch runner won the event was before he took over as coach.

“I was extremely happy for Ike’s win,” Spencer said. “I (had) seen never one of my runners win our home meet, and actually it’s been 27 years since we have had a Holland Hall runner win it.”

Walker’s victory is even more impressive, considering everything he currently has on his plate.