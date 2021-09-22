High school notebook: Ike Walker ends Dutch's drought at Holland Hall meet

CROSS COUNTRY
Walker has breakthrough win
Holland Hall coach Greg Spencer has been coaching the Dutch for 18 seasons, and he had never seen a Holland Hall runner win the Holland Hall Cross Country Invitational until this year.
Senior Ike Walker bested close to 100 runners and claimed the individual title for the Dutch. Walker finished the 5K event at 17 minutes, 1 second and beat Edmond North’s Carson Royse by 11 seconds.
Spencer said the last time a Dutch runner won the event was before he took over as coach.
“I was extremely happy for Ike’s win,” Spencer said. “I (had) seen never one of my runners win our home meet, and actually it’s been 27 years since we have had a Holland Hall runner win it.”
Walker’s victory is even more impressive, considering everything he currently has on his plate.
“With Ike being in the school play and both play practice and cross country at the same time, I don’t get to see him every day,” Spencer said of Walker, who finished sixth at last year’s 4A state championship. “But he is still working hard on his own so he can do both. Going into the race, I wasn’t sure of his fitness to win, but when I saw him exit the woods with a half-mile to go in second place, I knew he would win.”
Walker even stayed busy after he crossed the finish line, according to Spencer.
“After he won, I had a few people ask me if it was customary for the winner to congratulate everyone as they finished the race,” Spencer said. “I said, ‘No, that’s what Ike likes to do after most races."
Hinkle wins
Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle cruised to a first-place finish in a field of 286 runners at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater on Saturday with a winning time of 19:27.
SOFTBALL
Trojans take Tahlequah crown
Jenks collected four victories in the Tahlequah festival over the weekend, and the Trojans have moved to 21-6 overall this season and 9-3 in District 6A-3. Jenks has won 13 of its past 14 games.
Pacing the Trojans in the pitching circle is Kayla Adams, who is 17-4 with a 1.59 earned run average. Adams also threw a perfect game on Monday against Putnam City North.
Leading the charge on offense for Jenks has been a quartet of sluggers: Faith Russell, Emma Vickrey, Dacia Sexton and Lauren Allen. Russell, a University of Tulsa commit, has a team-high .502 batting average, and Vickrey, also a TU commit, has the team lead in runs batted in while sporting a .420 batting average.
Sexton patrols center field for the Trojans and is boasting a .568 on-base percentage in the lead-off spot, and Allen drove in several key runs for Jenks at the Tahlequah festival, where the Trojans knocked off Red Oak, Tahlequah, Fort Gibson and Stilwell.
“We felt a little snake bit early not being able to find a way to win the close games,” Jenks coach Todd Williams said. “We are now coming through in those close games, and the confidence we are playing with is really fun to watch. It feels like we are starting to play well at the right time.”
Cardinals on winning streak
Verdigris, ranked No. 3 in 4A, is 27-1 and on a 20-game winning streak. Last week, infielder Daeya Moses batted .625 with seven runs scored with a homer and two RBIs as she helped the Cardinals sweep four games at the Inola tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Cascia claims title
Class 3A No. 2 Cascia Hall went 6-0 en route to winning the Rejoice Christian tournament over the weekend. Along the way, the Commandos dropped only one set — against Catoosa in a 3-1 victory.
Cascia Hall had opened the week with wins over Metro Christian and Shawnee after a loss to Holland Hall. But the Commandos avenged the loss to Holland Hall with a 3-0 victory over the Dutch in the Rejoice Christian tournament.
“We had three matches earlier in the week, and I was proud of how the girls performed this weekend,” said Cascia Hall coach Jenny Pearson, whose team is now 25-2. “I am excited to see the girls working together, and their play is coming together at the right time of the season.”
Cascia Hall’s Mary Wilson garnered all-tournament honors, while Landrey Hill, Ramsey Wagner and Greer Boedeker led the Commandos in kills. Wilson and Trinity Lawlis led Cascia Hall in both digs and serve-receive.
“As a team the girls are looking forward to the next couple of matches,” Pearson said. “Each one will continue to help the girls for postseason play.”
— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World