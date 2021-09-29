High school notebook: Gabby Higbee leads Dewey's perfect run to district softball title

SOFTBALL
District dominance for Bulldoggers
Dewey has been on a roll all season long, including district play. The Bulldoggers, with postseason play ahead, polished off an unbeaten season in District 3A-5 play.
Dewey is 27-2 overall after completing a 12-0 run through 3A-5.
“It was great to see them secure the district championship for the second year in a row,” Dewey coach Nicole Keck said. “But even better to see them become undefeated district championships for the first time since the district play has been introduced.”
Leading the way for Dewey through 29 games has been senior center fielder Gabby Higbee, who has a .607 batting average and 1.247 slugging percentage. In 102 plate appearances, Higbee has 54 hits, 33 extra-base hits, 29 RBIs and 58 runs scored.
Senior Kaleena Downing has a team-high 39 RBIs, while Briley Davis, Katie Wright and Savana Moll have combined for 95 RBIs.
In the pitching circle, Davis has led the way with a 19-2 record and a 1.50 ERA along with 121 strikeouts.
“They have played so well together throughout the regular season because we have great team chemistry,” Keck said. “This group of seniors has really set the tone for us and brought amazing leadership and are phenomenal teammates. I think they are hungry and determined to play their best softball in the playoffs.”
In regional play, Dewey will host Holdenville, Henryetta and Tahlequah Sequoyah.
“They loved the atmosphere of hosting our own regional last year,” said Keck, whose team lost last year in the state quarterfinals. “So I think they were even more determined to host again and have that home-field advantage.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Rams continue to roll
The Class 3A No. 1 Regent Prep girls flexed their muscles a lot against the top 3A teams at the Edmond pre-state meet over the weekend. The Rams collected 39 points and easily claimed the top spot, beating Jay by 73 points.
Sophomore Micah Dickens led Regent Prep with a second-place showing at 12 minutes, 24 seconds in the 2-mile race. Sophomore Emmarie Marino was the Rams’ second finisher at sixth place while finishing in 13:08.
The rest of the Rams’ top five included Ellie Hoemann (13:28, 11th place), Kate McKinney (13:42, 16th place) and Lydia Rice (13:47, 20th place), and Rebecca O’Dea was Regent Prep’s sixth finisher at 13:50 and in 22nd place.
“We have six of the seven girls from last year’s state championship team,” Regent Prep coach Jeff Anderson said. “They are close friends, experienced racers and enjoy competing together — a powerful combination.”
In the 6A girls race, Bixby’s Cayden Dawson finished first overall at 17:41 in the 5K event.
In the 5A boys race, Sapulpa finished second as a team, and Sapulpa’s Mason Quinton came in second overall at 16:46.
The Rejoice Christian boys, led by Evan Heiden, won the 3A division with 121 points, beating Meeker by nine points. Heiden finished in ninth place overall as he completed the 5K race at 18:17.
VOLLEYBALL
Zebras reverse course
Claremore went through its fair share of struggles in 2020. The Zebras went 6-24 and were eliminated from the postseason before even making the regional finals.
But Claremore has righted the ship in 2021.
The 5A No. 4 Zebras are 20-15, charging hard at a spot in the upcoming state tournament.
Claremore collected wins against Skiatook, Bartlesville, Muskogee and NOAH in the Zebras’ tournament over the weekend. Much like the rest of the season, it was Ella Irvin, Claudia Nieto and Kinley Williams leading the way on offense with libero Becca Hilmes patrolling on defense.
In the four tournament wins, Hilmes had 45 total digs, while Nieto racked up 19 kills and Williams had 21 kills.