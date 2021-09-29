High school notebook: Gabby Higbee leads Dewey's perfect run to district softball title

SOFTBALL

District dominance for Bulldoggers

Dewey has been on a roll all season long, including district play. The Bulldoggers, with postseason play ahead, polished off an unbeaten season in District 3A-5 play.

Dewey is 27-2 overall after completing a 12-0 run through 3A-5.

“It was great to see them secure the district championship for the second year in a row,” Dewey coach Nicole Keck said. “But even better to see them become undefeated district championships for the first time since the district play has been introduced.”

Leading the way for Dewey through 29 games has been senior center fielder Gabby Higbee, who has a .607 batting average and 1.247 slugging percentage. In 102 plate appearances, Higbee has 54 hits, 33 extra-base hits, 29 RBIs and 58 runs scored.

Senior Kaleena Downing has a team-high 39 RBIs, while Briley Davis, Katie Wright and Savana Moll have combined for 95 RBIs.

In the pitching circle, Davis has led the way with a 19-2 record and a 1.50 ERA along with 121 strikeouts.