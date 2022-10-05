High school fall sports notebook: Postseason approaches for volleyball squads

VOLLEYBALL

40 wins for Cards

Class 4A No. 1 Verdigris became the first team in Oklahoma to reach 40 wins this season after defeating Skiatook on Monday. The Cardinals are 40-6 this season.

Kelley in the hunt

After dropping from No. 1 to No. 3 in the coaches’ poll, Bishop Kelley has been on a hot streak. The Comets have won 11 of their past 12 games with 10 shutouts, including wins over eight top-10 teams in their respective class.

Until proven otherwise

Kelley’s only loss during that streak was to No. 1 Jenks. The Trojans have won 15 of their last 16 games and have showed no signs of slowing down. Jenks defeated Sand Springs 3-0 Tuesday night and close the regular season at No. 4 Broken Arrow on Thursday.

Regent Prep dominating class opponents

Class 4A No. 3 Regent Prep has gone 11-2 against opponents in its class, including three wins this season over No. 1 Verdigris. The Rams have lost only to the Cardinals and No. 4 Oklahoma Christian School.

Longhorns peaking

Against a tough schedule, 4A No. 7 Inola has been particularly successful recently. The Longhorns defeated 5A No. 7 Claremore and 4A No. 6 Cascia Hall last week.

SOFTBALL

Small schools, big plays

Area teams will contend for a 3A state title starting Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Morris opens the eight-team tournament at 11 a.m. against Washington. Haskell will play at 1:30 p.m. against Lindsay. Kiefer will play at 4 p.m. against Tishomingo.

CROSS COUNTRY

Chile Pepper Festival

Andrew Smithwick set a Lincoln Christian record Saturday at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a 15-minute 5k. He placed seventh at the race, trailing only out-of-state runners.

Broken Arrow senior Noah Meachem was the next-best area finisher with a time of 16:04 to finish 68th. Lincoln senior Jaxson Brooks trailed Meachem by half a second to finish 71st.

In the girls race, Bishop Kelley sophomore Gwyneth Meyers ran an 18:59 to place 42nd overall. Tahlequah junior McKenna Hood ran a 19:04 for 45th.

