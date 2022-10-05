 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NOTEBOOK

High school fall sports notebook: Postseason approaches for volleyball squads

Bishop Kelley vs Bishop McGuinness

Bishop Kelley's Curry Kendall spikes the ball over Bishop McGuiness' Rachel Tate during their game Sept. 20 at Bishop Kelley High School.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

VOLLEYBALL

40 wins for Cards

Class 4A No. 1 Verdigris became the first team in Oklahoma to reach 40 wins this season after defeating Skiatook on Monday. The Cardinals are 40-6 this season.

Kelley in the hunt

After dropping from No. 1 to No. 3 in the coaches’ poll, Bishop Kelley has been on a hot streak. The Comets have won 11 of their past 12 games with 10 shutouts, including wins over eight top-10 teams in their respective class.

Until proven otherwise

Kelley’s only loss during that streak was to No. 1 Jenks. The Trojans have won 15 of their last 16 games and have showed no signs of slowing down. Jenks defeated Sand Springs 3-0 Tuesday night and close the regular season at No. 4 Broken Arrow on Thursday.

People are also reading…

Regent Prep dominating class opponents

Class 4A No. 3 Regent Prep has gone 11-2 against opponents in its class, including three wins this season over No. 1 Verdigris. The Rams have lost only to the Cardinals and No. 4 Oklahoma Christian School.

Longhorns peaking

Against a tough schedule, 4A No. 7 Inola has been particularly successful recently. The Longhorns defeated 5A No. 7 Claremore and 4A No. 6 Cascia Hall last week.

SOFTBALL

Small schools, big plays

Area teams will contend for a 3A state title starting Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Morris opens the eight-team tournament at 11 a.m. against Washington. Haskell will play at 1:30 p.m. against Lindsay. Kiefer will play at 4 p.m. against Tishomingo.

CROSS COUNTRY

Chile Pepper Festival

Andrew Smithwick set a Lincoln Christian record Saturday at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a 15-minute 5k. He placed seventh at the race, trailing only out-of-state runners.

Broken Arrow senior Noah Meachem was the next-best area finisher with a time of 16:04 to finish 68th. Lincoln senior Jaxson Brooks trailed Meachem by half a second to finish 71st.

In the girls race, Bishop Kelley sophomore Gwyneth Meyers ran an 18:59 to place 42nd overall. Tahlequah junior McKenna Hood ran a 19:04 for 45th.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

+2 
spring mugs tgp091

Smithwick

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
+2 
GwynethMeyers

Meyers
