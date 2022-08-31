Fall sports notebook: Comets remain on top in volleyball rankings

Volleyball:

Comets No. 1

Undefeated Bishop Kelley holds the No. 1 position in the latest Class 6A volleyball coaches’ poll. The Comets have registered wins over No. 5 Norman North, 4A No. 5 Lincoln Christian and No. 6 Bixby.

No. 2 Broken Arrow jumped from No. 3 after wins over No. 8 Jenks, No. 7 Owasso and No. 4 Edmond Memorial in the Broken Arrow Tournament. Junior outside hitter Lauren Harms led the way with 60 kills and 34 digs. She served 91% with five aces. After a dominant sweep Tuesday over Sand Springs, Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen heralded Harms’ play.

“She (Harms) is lead-by-example with all-out effort kind of player,” Bullen said.

Owasso is No. 3 in the latest poll. The Rams defeated No. 13 Union 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Claremore senior middle blocker Ella Irvin recorded 12 kills, three aces and two blocks against Wagoner last Thursday. The seventh-ranked Zebras are 11-8 this season.

4A No. 5 Cascia Hall won the Weatherford Tournament and defeated No. 10 Catoosa 3-1 on Monday. Landrey Hill was an All-Tournament selection at Weatherford and recorded 22 kills on 30 attempts against Catoosa.

Catoosa senior setter Kahli O’Neal has a 96.1% serve percentage, 90% passing percentage and 5.5 assists per set.

“Kahli hustles and encourages her team whether we are winning or losing in a set,” Catoosa coach Brandi Wilsey said. “She’s a true leader on the court.

Regent Prep is No. 1 in 4A after starting the season 16-3 with wins over Lincoln Christian, Cascia Hall, Verdigris, Holland Hall and other notable ranked teams. No. 2 Verdigris is 18-2 to start the season. The Cardinals defeated No. 10 Catoosa on Tuesday.

Ella Drake, the volleyball player of the week. led 4A No. 1 Regent Prep to a 12-0 start with 148 kills, 19 aces, 87 digs and 3 blocks.

Annie Koenig leads 3A No. 14 Metro Christian in kills and blocks. The junior middle hitter, who captains the Patriots, earned All-Tournament at the Rejoice Christian Invitational.

Coaches also nominated Coweta’s Alexis Schauffler, Owasso’s Carley Butler and Jenks’ Caroline Wood for player of the week.

Softball: Coweta standout

Coweta outfielder Kaitlyn Gipson went 5-for-8 with two walks and five RBIs last week. Coach Courtney Dobson commended her defensive play, noting she made a few diving catches and threw two runners out at home.

Catoosa went 2-2 in the Okmulgee Tournament and is off to an 8-8 start after winning four games in 2021. Mallory Warma had eight hits and two doubles offensively while striking out 45 hitters in seven games last week. Megan Fultz pitched 10 strikeouts and recorded seven hits and two doubles. Coach Jeff Gunter nominated Autumn Shearer for defensive player of the week after she caught seven varsity games after catching only three games before this season. Gunter described Shearer as “tough as nails.”

Sand Springs’ Jaden Jordan had a batting average of .524 last week. She recorded 22 hits, 24 RBI and six home runs. Her fielding percentage was .974

Sperry’s Brooklyn Angielski pitched 25 strikeouts in four games last week with an ERA of 1.05. She collected four wins and one save.

Bristow pitcher McKenna Ingram had 25 strikeouts with a 0.44 ERA and .813 WHIP in 16 innings. As a hitter, she had a .615 batting average with seven RBIs, three doubles, one triple and one home run.

Cross Country: Sisters boost Jenks

Under the direction of coaches Shawna and Joe Dial, who previously coached at Oral Roberts University, Jenks’ girls team finished second in the Owasso Ram Relays last Thursday. Sisters Ryann and Kate Barber, a senior and freshman, respectively, ran strong legs for the Trojans.

“I feel like (the Dials) definitely are very supportive, and their encouragement has motivated us to grow stronger as a team and work harder towards the goal of state,” Ryann said.

“He (Joe) doesn’t let us get away with anything and he’s always pushing us,” Kate said.

Edmond North swept both varsity races. Owasso’s girls finished third, followed by Bartlesville, Lincoln Christian and Union, respectively.

Owasso’s boys team won second in the Ram Relays. Dane Janowski ran his team’s fastest split at 7:45.

Union’s boys team finished seventh in the Ram Relays. Cam Knutson ran the team’s fastest split at 8:03.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World