Eastern Oklahoma's fabulous foursome goes to the state cross country meet for the final time

But Owasso coach Steve Parker said he's seen a lot of good distance runners over the years, "but never four who were this good at the same time."

"It seems like we’ve been running against each other our whole high school careers. It’s weird to think how far we’ve come,” Deborah Mazzei said. “We’re just blessed that we've known them for a while and such sweet girls, so nice. Honestly, my best friends all come out of running.”

Though not as decorated in cross country as the other three, Deborah Mazzei is a two-time state track champion in the 800 meters, won the mile run as a freshman in 2019 and anchored Jenks’ state-record time in the 4x800 relay last spring (9:18.32), helping lead the Trojans to the team title.

Hinkle’s resume includes a state title in the 3,200 meters and eight regional gold medals in combined cross country and track.

The four girls often compete with and against one another in summer and national meets. In 2018, Hinkle, the Mazzeis and Kiefer’s Zoie Kiddy teamed for a USATF Oklahoma Association Junior Olympic title in the 4x800.

Last summer, Dawson, the Mazzeis and Jenks’ Ryann Barber teamed in winning the 4x800 relay at the USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships in Rome, Georgia.