Eastern Oklahoma's fabulous foursome goes to the state cross country meet for the final time

Bixby’s Cayden Dawson and Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle share a birthday. They turned 18 on Thursday.
Jenks’ Avery and Deborah Mazzei (pronounced “Mazey”) were born 15 minutes apart and turned 18 in August. Deborah is the older twin.
All are high school seniors, all are friends, and they represent a fantastic foursome in high school distance running. Over the past three years, they have accounted for nearly every significant Oklahoma cross country and distance title.
Their dominance likely will continue Saturday when they head to the state cross country meet for the final time. They lead a strong contingent of eastern Oklahoma runners into the Class 6A championship, set for an 8:30 a.m. start at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
Hinkle is the two-time defending state individual champ, but Dawson has been on fire since last spring when she set the state record in the 3,200 meters (10 minutes, 37.57 seconds) and won the event at the 6A state track meet.
In the regional cross country meet last weekend at Mohawk Park, Dawson ran the 5K (3.1 mile) race in a personal-best of 17.26.62, finishing 51.6 seconds ahead of the field.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and pushed myself a great deal,” she said. “It shows that all of the training and sacrifices are paying off, which is awesome.”
Cross country times can differ significantly depending on the difficulty of the course. But it is worth noting that Dawson’s time was 1:46.9 faster than Liesel Kehoe’s winning time for Edmond North in the West regional at Mustang’s Wildhorse Park.
The next four East finishers also had better times than Kehoe. Avery Mazzei was second (18:18.04), followed by Broken Arrow’s Lily Melton (18:34.56) and Hinkle (18:48.0) in third and fourth, and Stillwater’s Cayden Brickman (18:56.23) in fifth.
Those results suggest another parade of high Tulsa-area finishers in the state meet, as happened the past two years when Frontier Conference runners owned the top five spots.
In 2019, Hinkle, Avery Mazzei, Stailee Heard (Sapulpa), Dawson and Deborah Mazzei finished 1-2-3-4-5. Last year, it was Hinkle, Dawson, Avery Mazzei, Melton and Owasso’s Kennedie Rhein, who led her school to its first state team title in girls cross country.
Heard, the Chieftains’ junior-to-be basketball standout, probably would have had another high finish in 2020, but Sapulpa dropped to the 5A level and she won the individual title in that classification. She spent the 2021 fall season playing volleyball for Sapulpa's 5A state qualifiers and did not compete in the 5A cross country regional.
Eastern Oklahoma has seen its share of dominant distance runners in the past. Sand Springs’ Cheyenne Walden won four straight 6A cross country state titles (2013-16) and was four-time Gatorade state cross country runner of the year. Regent Prep’s Ellie Gilbreath won four straight 2A cross country crowns (2015-18).
But Owasso coach Steve Parker said he's seen a lot of good distance runners over the years, "but never four who were this good at the same time."
"It seems like we’ve been running against each other our whole high school careers. It’s weird to think how far we’ve come,” Deborah Mazzei said. “We’re just blessed that we've known them for a while and such sweet girls, so nice. Honestly, my best friends all come out of running.”
Though not as decorated in cross country as the other three, Deborah Mazzei is a two-time state track champion in the 800 meters, won the mile run as a freshman in 2019 and anchored Jenks’ state-record time in the 4x800 relay last spring (9:18.32), helping lead the Trojans to the team title.
Hinkle’s resume includes a state title in the 3,200 meters and eight regional gold medals in combined cross country and track.
The four girls often compete with and against one another in summer and national meets. In 2018, Hinkle, the Mazzeis and Kiefer’s Zoie Kiddy teamed for a USATF Oklahoma Association Junior Olympic title in the 4x800.
Last summer, Dawson, the Mazzeis and Jenks’ Ryann Barber teamed in winning the 4x800 relay at the USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships in Rome, Georgia.
Eastern Oklahoma also likely will fare well in the team standings Saturday. Owasso is defending champion, but Jenks was first in the regional meet, placing five runners in the top 11. The Mazzeis, along with Barber, Emily Coffey and Sophie Simmons, give the tradition-rich Trojans a shot to win their 16th overall title and second in three years.
Owasso tied Broken Arrow for second in the regional meet and had four runners in the top 19, led by Elizabeth Booth’s sixth-place finish. Melton and Hinkle had the best times of four BA runners in the top 22.