Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle repeats as Gatorade's state girls cross country runner of the year

Payton Hinkle has won back-to-back cross country state titles and now she has back-to-back Gatorade Awards to go with them.

The 5-foot-8 Broken Arrow junior was named Thursday as Gatorade’s Oklahoma girls cross country runner of the year for the second straight season.

The Gatorade Company made the announcement in its 36th year of honoring the nation's top high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Hinkle won her second consecutive Class 6A cross country individual title last November (she finished second as a freshman), covering the 5K distance at Edmond Santa Fe in 18:23.64 seconds — nearly 11 seconds faster than her closest competition.

Ten days later, she won the Oklahoma/Arkansas Meet of Champions by 34 seconds.

“Payton is an extraordinary person and athlete,” BA cross country coach Shane Messinger said in a release from Gatorade. “She is a determined competitor who exemplifies how a relentless commitment to preparation can lead to great accomplishments.”