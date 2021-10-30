Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle completes 3-peat in 6A girls cross country; Jenks captures team title

EDMOND — There were tears of joy as Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle crossed the finish line at the Class 6A Girls State Cross Country Championships at Edmond Santa Fe High School on Saturday morning.
Most of them were coming from her father, Mike, who was waiting for a big bear hug for his senior daughter, who had just clinched her third straight state championship.
"My whole family knows I'm the crybaby of the family," he said. "It was very emotional, obviously, just trusting Payton and her training and getting her to believe in her true potential was really where it's at."
Hinkle crossed the line in 17:56, winning by 10 seconds over Bixby's Cayden Dawson.
For Hinkle, who plans to run for Oklahoma State University next season, this was the icing on top of her stellar career. To win three times isn't easy.
"It's pretty hard," she said. "It was a lot of mind control. But it was very rewarding as you can see because I'm crying. It was a lot of hard work, determination and the support of my team, my family and my friends."
Jenks' Avery Mazzei took third in 18:06. But Mazzei also had a big smile since she led the Lady Trojans to the team championship, and it wasn't even close. Jenks placed all of its runners in the top 30 and finished with 56 points. Edmond Deer Creek was second with 104 and Owasso, last year's state champions, finished third with 115.
For Jenks coach Rachael Graddy, it was a bit of redemption from last year when one of her runners was disqualified near the finish line for interference, knocking her team to third.
"Last year hurt for a few months, I'm not going to lie," Graddy said. "It wasn't our day. Today was our day and this year was our year. Much better. Redemption."
Jenks, led by Mazzei and Deborah Mazzei, who finished eighth, was the clear winner Saturday. From start to finish, it was all Jenks.
"Today is a great day," Graddy said. "I've only cried three times. Our seniors ... you can't get a better group of girls, leading the team and staying calm all season long. We stayed healthy all season long. We had a great start. Through the first mile, our top seven were probably in the top 25. I knew then that we were going to have a great day. I'm so proud of them."
For Hinkle, she fought through some self-doubt after finishing fourth in the Owasso regional last week behind regional champion Dawson, Avery Mazzei, and teammate Lily Melton. But in crunch time, that mind control she relied on came to the forefront.
"I was a little worried, but I just had to trust in God's plan," Hinkle said. "I had great competition and they finished strong as well."
For her dad, this was the best of his daughter's three championships.