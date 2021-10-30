Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle completes 3-peat in 6A girls cross country; Jenks captures team title

EDMOND — There were tears of joy as Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle crossed the finish line at the Class 6A Girls State Cross Country Championships at Edmond Santa Fe High School on Saturday morning.

Most of them were coming from her father, Mike, who was waiting for a big bear hug for his senior daughter, who had just clinched her third straight state championship.

"My whole family knows I'm the crybaby of the family," he said. "It was very emotional, obviously, just trusting Payton and her training and getting her to believe in her true potential was really where it's at."

Hinkle crossed the line in 17:56, winning by 10 seconds over Bixby's Cayden Dawson.

For Hinkle, who plans to run for Oklahoma State University next season, this was the icing on top of her stellar career. To win three times isn't easy.

"It's pretty hard," she said. "It was a lot of mind control. But it was very rewarding as you can see because I'm crying. It was a lot of hard work, determination and the support of my team, my family and my friends."