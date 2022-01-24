 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bixby's Cayden Dawson wins Gatorade's state girls cross country award
Bixby's Cayden Dawson wins Gatorade's state girls cross country award

  • Updated
Girls cross country: Cayden Dawson, Bixby (copy)

Cayden Dawson

 Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World

Bixby senior Cayden Dawson was named Monday as Gatorade's Oklahoma Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

Dawson, an Oklahoma State signee, won the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas; the Frontier Valley Conference title; a Class 6A regional; and was the 6A state runner-up for the second year in a row behind another OSU signee, three-time champion Payton Hinkle of Broken Arrow.

Dawson was the state's first female runner to break the 17-minute mark in a 5k race as she finished 14th at the national Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championship to earn All-American honors. Also, Dawson won the 17-18-year-old age group at the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships.

According to Gatorade, the award, recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. She has a weighted 4.5 GPA, is a four-year member of the Bixby High Student Council, has volunteered locally as a running mentor and donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through her church.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

