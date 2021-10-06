Bixby runner Cayden Dawson dazzles in Arkansas

It was another accomplishment for Dawson to add to her growing list during her senior season, which she’s set out to try and enjoy above all else.

“This season so far has been a blast, and I’ve tried to soak in every moment since it’s my senior year,” Dawson said. “Although there is pressure to race good, I’ve found a good balance in learning how to have fun and enjoy my races. This year I’ve been super determined to break 18 (minutes) and I’ve done it three weeks in a row. It’s exciting to see the hard work pay off.”

Soon Dawson will be turning her attention to regional and state meets, and it was the Class 6A state meet where she finished second overall in 2020.

“To best be prepared for regionals and state at the end of the month I need to focus on staying healthy and Injury free,” Dawson said. “Last year I had the flu right before regionals so I’m determined to stay healthy. I also will continue to press into my training and trust my coaches. Just because it’s near the end of the season that doesn’t mean it’s time to let up. I have big goals and aspirations for myself and I’m determined to put in the work to achieve them.”