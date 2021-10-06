Bixby runner Cayden Dawson dazzles in Arkansas

CROSS COUNTRY
Dawson wins Chile Pepper Festival
It’s one thing to run and compete against other athletes in Oklahoma. But adding in runners from five other states? No problem for Bixby’s Cayden Dawson.
The senior runner showcased her skills over the weekend at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and finished first overall in a field of close to 400 runners with a winning time of 17:28 in the 5K event. Dawson put Oklahoma on a pedestal, ahead of runners from Missouri, Texas, Oregon, Arkansas and Kansas.
“Winning Chile Pepper this weekend has been the high of my season,” Dawson said. “I was super excited to PR and race on such a great course.
“This was my first time ever racing there and definitely the biggest race I’ve ever ran in. It was super intimidating because I knew I was racing against many talented runners from multiple states, and I’m glad I got to represent Oklahoma.”
It was another accomplishment for Dawson to add to her growing list during her senior season, which she’s set out to try and enjoy above all else.
“This season so far has been a blast, and I’ve tried to soak in every moment since it’s my senior year,” Dawson said. “Although there is pressure to race good, I’ve found a good balance in learning how to have fun and enjoy my races. This year I’ve been super determined to break 18 (minutes) and I’ve done it three weeks in a row. It’s exciting to see the hard work pay off.”
Soon Dawson will be turning her attention to regional and state meets, and it was the Class 6A state meet where she finished second overall in 2020.
“To best be prepared for regionals and state at the end of the month I need to focus on staying healthy and Injury free,” Dawson said. “Last year I had the flu right before regionals so I’m determined to stay healthy. I also will continue to press into my training and trust my coaches. Just because it’s near the end of the season that doesn’t mean it’s time to let up. I have big goals and aspirations for myself and I’m determined to put in the work to achieve them.”
Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick was the second Oklahoma runner to finish in the Boys 5K Caliente Division at the Chile Pepper. Smithwick finished the race at 15:39, which is now the fourth fastest 5K time by a runner in Oklahoma this season.
VOLLEYBALL
Broken Arrow ready for regionals
Bishop Kelley and Edmond Santa Fe have been sitting atop the Class 6A rankings all season long, but this year’s state tournament has a chance to be open for the taking. And Broken Arrow is hoping to be there if that opportunity presents itself.
“(Class) 6A state is probably going to be pretty wild,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said. “The eight teams who win the regionals will all have a good shot to make some big noise in the tournament. Several teams are pretty hot going into the regionals.”
For Broken Arrow, there have been ups and downs this season, and the Tigers are 21-10 with the playoffs around the corner. On offense, Mackenzie McGuire is leading the Tigers with 472 kills, while Hailee Alexander has been the spark for the offense with 532 assists. And KeAnna Murray has the team lead in blocks with 79.
“Our girls have been solid over the last couple of weeks,” Bullen said. “We are mostly healthy and are looking forward to the challenges of the postseason. If we can continue to stay positive and play with lots of energy we should do well and be very competitive.”
SOFTBALL
Tahlequah set for postseason
District 5A-4 was a two-team race all season long, and it was Tahlequah that outlasted Durant in the end. The Tigers and Lions finished 9-1 in district play, and Tahlequah won out on district point differential to capture the district crown.
Now the Tigers will embark on regional tournament play with their sights set on making the Class 5A state tournament in Oklahoma City.
“One of our goals every year is to perform well enough in our district to earn the opportunity to host regionals,” Tahlequah coach Chris Ray said. “These young ladies really enjoy playing at home.”
Leading the way for the Tigers this season has been Mikah Vann in the pitching circle. The junior hurler picked up 18 victories in Tahlequah’s first 32 games to go along with 144 strikeouts.
Jayley Ray, Hailey Enlow and Lexi Hannah have been the Tigers’ catalysts on offense, and Chris Ray added that offense has been a total team effort.
“Our pitchers and defense have done an excellent job of keeping us in games and giving us an opportunity to win day in and day out,” Chris Ray said. “Offensively, it seems as if a different player steps up and delivers each game. We have gotten clutch at-bats up and down the lineup throughout the regular season.”