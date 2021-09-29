Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Sequoyah's Harley Culie, Rejoice's Evan Heiden, Kelley's Curry Kendall

SOFTBALL

Harley Culie

Tahlequah Sequoyah, Pitcher

Senior went on a tear last week with 25 strikeouts across three games against Roland, Poteau and Pryor, while also throwing a no-hitter against Pryor. Culie has a 1.56 ERA with 206 strikeouts on the eve of the postseason.

CROSS COUNTRY

Evan Heiden

Rejoice Christian

Junior finished the Class 3A pre-state meet in Edmond in ninth place overall to help guide the Eagles to a first-place finish as a team. Heiden completed the 5K race at 18:17.

VOLLEYBALL

Curry Kendall

Bishop Kelley, Outside hitter

Sophomore had 90 kills, 50 digs, six blocks and six aces last week, which included a victory over Bishop McGuinness and then wins over Bixby, Jenks, Bentonville (Arkansas), Booker T. Washington and Mustang to finish in a first-place tie at the Jenks tournament.