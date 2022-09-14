 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Sand Springs' Kelsi Hilton, Jenks' Maren Johnson, Broken Arrow's Noah Meachem

  • Updated
  • 0

SOFTBALL

Kelsi Hilton, Sand Springs, Jr.

Batted .406 with 10 RBIs last week as the Sandites went 7-1. Hit a walk-off RBI single to prevail 5-4 over Coweta on Saturday and pay back an August defeat. In the circle, went 3-0 with 27 strikeouts and a 1.44 ERA. Had a perfect game against B.T. Washington/Memorial.

VOLLEYBALL

Maren Johnson, Jenks, Jr.​

Led Jenks to a win over Class 6A No. 1 Bishop Kelley last week. The Trojans have won 10 of their last 11 matches.

CROSS COUNTRY

Noah Meachem, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Finished third with a time of 16:26 in Broken Arrow’s meet Saturday.

OSU Sports Extra podcast: You're seeing a very experienced, very dominant college player

