Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Sand Springs' Kelsi Hilton, Jenks' Maren Johnson, Broken Arrow's Noah Meachem

SOFTBALL
Kelsi Hilton, Sand Springs, Jr.
Batted .406 with 10 RBIs last week as the Sandites went 7-1. Hit a walk-off RBI single to prevail 5-4 over Coweta on Saturday and pay back an August defeat. In the circle, went 3-0 with 27 strikeouts and a 1.44 ERA. Had a perfect game against B.T. Washington/Memorial.
VOLLEYBALL
Maren Johnson, Jenks, Jr.
Led Jenks to a win over Class 6A No. 1 Bishop Kelley last week. The Trojans have won 10 of their last 11 matches.
CROSS COUNTRY
Noah Meachem, Broken Arrow, Sr.
Finished third with a time of 16:26 in Broken Arrow’s meet Saturday.
