Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Regent Prep's Ella Drake, Bristow's McKenna Ingram, Lincoln Christian's Andrew Smithwick

  • Updated
  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Ella Drake, Regent Prep, Sr.

Led 4A No. 1 Regent Prep to a 12-0 start with 148 kills, 19 aces, 87 digs and 3 blocks. Committed to Central Arkansas. The Rams are 16-3 with only losses to 6A top-eight opponents.

SOFTBALL

McKenna Ingram, Bristow, Sr.

As a pitcher, had 25 strikeouts with a 0.44 ERA and .813 WHIP in 16 innings. As a hitter, she had a .615 batting average with seven RBIs, three doubles, one triple and one home run. Was an All-World softball player of the year finalist last season.

CROSS COUNTRY

Andrew Smithwick, Lincoln Christian, Sr.

At the Owasso Ram Relays, ran 7:19, the fastest 1.5 mile split of any runner. The Bulldogs finished third as a team. Also won the Riverside 5k 18-under division at 16:26. An early favorite to win the 4A cross country title. Smithwick is a two-time All-World cross country athlete of the year finalist. 

To nominate a player of the week, send email to bryce.mckinnis@tulsaworld.com

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

