Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Regent Prep's Beth Bayless, Metro Christian's Carson Smith, Broken Arrow's Saige Smith

VOLLEYBALL

Beth Bayless

Regent Prep, Outside hitter

The Rams picked up wins over Cascia Hall, Oklahoma Christian School, Central and Dewey last week, and the senior was instrumental in all four with 69 kills, 21 digs, seven aces and two blocks. The victories over Central and Dewey came in the regional to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament.

CROSS COUNTRY

Carson Smith

Metro Christian

Senior turned in a time of 17:23 and won the Tulsa Open at O’Brien Park. His time was 30 seconds better than the runner-up.

SOFTBALL

Saige Smith

Broken Arrow, Pitcher

Senior led the Tigers to a regional championship by shutting down Jenks in 4-1 and 7-2 wins. The Harding commit gave up only three runs to go along with 13 strikeouts as Broken Arrow picked up a spot in the Class 6A state tournament.